If you marry Taylor Swift and it all falls apart, do you walk away with half her empire?

According to one of New York's most prominent legal minds, the answer is a resounding 'probably not'. James Sexton, a top divorce attorney, has gone viral after explaining that a star of Swift's magnitude has 'fortifications' around her wealth that make a simple 50/50 split a near impossibility.

'You Do Not Get Half'

James Sexton, a top divorce attorney known for his candid take on matrimonial law, recently addressed a hypothetical scenario that has fascinated social media users. In a viral video, he tackled the question of whether a spouse would be entitled to 50 per cent of Swift's assets after a 20-year marriage. His immediate response shut down the notion of an easy payday.

'If I marry Taylor Swift and we're together for 20 years, do I get half? You do not get half? Usually, no,' Sexton stated bluntly. He pointed out that a star of her magnitude has fortifications around her wealth that the average person cannot fathom. 'She has too many good lawyers, I'd imagine, for you to get half,' he added.

The Billion-Dollar Loophole

The crux of the issue, according to Sexton, lies in when and how the money was made. In his appearances on the Diary of a CEO podcast and his own show, Better Call Sexton, he has emphasised that pre-marital assets are generally off-limits. Swift enters any potential marriage with a staggering portfolio already in place. This includes her re-recorded masters, real estate, and a music catalogue worth an estimated £475 million ($600 million).

However, Sexton noted a specific exception in the hypothetical scenario where massive liquid assets are generated strictly during the union. 'I would have to choose billion dollars in cash... acquired during the marriage... you get in half there you go you get in half you get in half,' he explained. If a hypothetical spouse helped build a £790 million ($1 billion) cash pile from scratch during the marriage, the payout could indeed be astronomical.

'Adele's Ex-Husband Did Very Well'

While getting half of the pre-existing empire is unlikely, Sexton highlighted that celebrity ex-spouses often walk away with significant settlements. He referenced other high-profile splits where the non-famous or less wealthy spouse secured a massive financial victory.

'Listen uh uh Adele's ex husband did very well um Kelly Clarkson's ex husband did very well it depends on how quite well look it up look it up it's out there I don't remember the exact numbers but it's out there,' Sexton remarked.

These cases prove that even with ironclad legal teams, the commingling of lifestyles and income during a marriage can open the door for substantial settlements.

'I Hope Yours Ends in Death'

Beyond simple cash, Sexton has warned that assets like intellectual property are notoriously difficult to split. Unlike a bank account, a song copyright has future earning potential that is hard to value and divide. Sexton stresses that Swift's team would likely categorise her assets rigidly as 'yours, mine, ours' to prevent any claims on her artistic output.

This is why he advocates for prenups, even joking in one clip that he would tell Swift directly: 'Prenup. You have had a lot of break ups... I hope yours ends in death.' For a star whose wealth is tied to copyrights and royalties, a standard divorce without these protections could be catastrophic.