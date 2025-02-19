Temu, an online marketplace, has expanded rapidly since its launch in 2022 and now operates in 90 markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The platform connects consumers with independent third-party sellers, including manufacturers, and offers a range of products at various price points.

Temu has a system in place to monitor product quality and safety. This includes working with independent certification firms such as TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, SGS, and Bureau Veritas, which provide testing and compliance services for products sold on the platform. These partnerships cover a range of product categories, including electronics, cosmetics, and jewellery.

A Temu spokesperson stated, 'By working with top-tier organisations like TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, SGS, and Bureau Veritas, we ensure products on our platform meet strict international safety standards.'

Processes for Product Safety and Compliance

Temu requires sellers to undergo a verification process before they can list products. This includes submitting business registrations and identification documents, which are reviewed using automated tools and human checks.

Once a seller is approved, product listings undergo an additional screening layer. Temu uses advanced screening tools to assess product descriptions, images, labels, and supporting documents to ensure they align with safety regulations. Manual reviews supplement these automated checks.

After products are listed, Temu conducts regular monitoring and spot checks to verify that the physical items match their online descriptions and comply with safety standards. If an issue is identified, the platform may remove listings, request further documentation, or take additional action as necessary.

Temu also has a reporting mechanism for customers to flag products they believe may not meet safety requirements. A 'Report this item' button is available on product pages, allowing users to submit concerns for review. A dedicated team assesses reports, and if a product is non-compliant, it is removed from the platform. Customers can also contact Temu's customer service anytime with questions or concerns about product safety.

Seller Accountability and Enforcement

Sellers on Temu are expected to adhere to product safety regulations. Non-compliance can result in warnings, financial penalties, product delisting, or account suspension. The platform also maintains a blocklist of sellers who repeatedly violate product safety requirements.

Regulatory Agreements and Compliance

Temu has signed product safety agreements in several countries and engages with regulatory bodies on consumer protection measures. In 2024, Temu signed the Canadian Product Safety Pledge, which requires participants to submit annual reports on their efforts to ensure product safety. The company has also signed an agreement with South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, committing to cooperate with authorities in monitoring and removing unsafe products.

Product Reviews and Consumer Engagement

Temu allows only verified buyers to post reviews of their purchased products, ensuring that customer feedback reflects actual purchase experiences. Reviews are monitored to filter out misleading or inauthentic content.

The platform also engages with consumer advocacy groups and regulatory agencies to address concerns, respond to inquiries, and coordinate product recalls when necessary.

Temu has said it will continue to invest in strengthening its compliance processes to safeguard consumer and product safety as it continues to expand.