My first encounter with ChatGPT felt like the moment when Harry Potter discovers he's a wizard. Suddenly, an entirely new world filled with magic and possibilities unfurled before me.

Imagine, for a moment, you're an artist. You have a blank canvas in front of you, and it takes you 30 minutes to lay down the initial sketch. But now, picture a tool that allows you to create the same sketch in a fraction of a second, leaving you more time to refine and perfect the art. That, my friends, is the essence of ChatGPT.

This AI model has revolutionised the way we work by creating a semblance of magic through automation. It's as if we've been given a magic wand that creates optimised content in mere seconds, a task that previously took half an hour.

AI is not merely a buzzword; it's a powerful force that's poised to disrupt industries across the board and ChatGPT is just one of many incredible tools to master. From legal and copywriting to marketing and beyond, the potential for transformation is immense. But how can you become a top performer in this AI-driven world? The answer lies in learning prompt engineering, the key to unlocking the true potential of AI.

It's like giving a random ingredient to a master chef and watching them turn it into a gourmet dish. This is the emerging art of prompt engineering – finding creative ways to extract brilliance from AI.

When philosopher Tim Urban talks about the concept of the human Colossus, he describes the harnessing of collective intelligence to solve complex problems. In this context, ChatGPT is like the whirring gears inside this Colossus, a testament to human innovation that could potentially lead us to solutions beyond the grasp of any individual.

And it's not just about your career... in this era of global economic uncertainty, it's crucial to position yourself for financial success. That's where the combination of AI, prompt engineering, and disciplined trading comes into play.

People from all corners of the globe are achieving significant gains through disciplined trading in the world of crypto, defy, and blockchain. It's a testament to how leveraging AI and prompt engineering can empower individuals globally, providing access to financial services and transforming lives.

A report by PWC estimates that AI could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With a considerable portion of this being driven by automation and labour productivity improvements, prompt engineering will inevitably play a significant role in this economic growth.

In the context of Mindvalley, the usage of ChatGPT with optimised prompts has led to an increase in email open rates and has significantly reduced the time taken to draft these emails, thereby increasing work efficiency. Our teams use it for content creation, customer service, customising our member experience, marketing and advertising, productivity ad data and analytical insights.

The fusion of AI and prompt engineering holds the potential to redefine our approach to work, amplify productivity, and drive financial success. By honing our ability to communicate with AI, we can usher in a new era of innovation and economic growth.

This is not merely a tool; it's a skillset for the future. The age of ChatGPT and prompt engineering has just begun, and those who adapt will surely find themselves at the forefront of this transformative wave.

Yet, like any powerful tool, the impact demands careful consideration. It is on us to consider its impact on truth and authenticity, using it judiciously to create a better world.

For example, I used ChatGPT to help write a video script. Around 85 per cent of it was generated by the model, but I added my personal stories. The result? A disruptive, humorous script, tailored to my personality. This collaboration of AI and human imagination offers endless opportunities, as long as we use it responsibly.

At Mindvalley, ChatGPT is not just a tool; it's a valued team member. It helps optimise emails, captions, and other content, making work smoother and more efficient.

We stand on the precipice of a new era. Knowledge of how to prompt AI models like ChatGPT is as essential as knowing how to write an email two decades ago. Whether in engineering, art, or text generation, mastering this tool is crucial for staying competitive and employable.

What I'm about to share with you is going to shock and surprise you. This entire piece of writing has been co-authored with Chat GPT! By efficiently prompting the tool to add detail and personalisation for any content, ChatGPT has democratised access to writing for all.

