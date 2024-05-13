The modern workspace setup–whether you are a budding freelancer or someone doing a corporate job–must include all of the essentials not only for personal accessibility purposes but also to improve your own working experience. These technological tools have become indispensable assets for productivity, communication, and collaboration, from desktop computers to smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

In the dynamic landscape of business and innovation, having multiple electronic devices isn't just a convenience; it's a strategic necessity. Whether it's staying connected on the go, accessing critical information from various platforms, or seamlessly transitioning between tasks, the versatility afforded by multiple devices is essential for navigating the complexities of the contemporary workspace.

In this article, we present the HP Tech Combo, a comprehensive solution from a leading information technology company, designed to streamline your modern workspace experience. With these essential devices, you can rest easy, knowing that your workspace setup is efficient and powered by the latest innovations, enhancing your workspace multitasking.

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

If you're in the market for a laptop that seamlessly blends work and play, look no further than the HP Omen Gaming Laptop. This powerhouse runs on the latest Windows 11 Home operating system and is equipped with an Intel® Core™ i7 13700HX (13th Generation) processor, ensuring it's always up-to-date and ready for any task, whether it's a demanding work project or an intense gaming session.

Furthermore, this laptop is a powerhouse with 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM, ensuring it can handle any task, whether it's multitasking from different apps for your work or playing the latest AAA game. Its performance is further enhanced by an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 (12 GB) graphics card and a properly-sized 40.9 cm (16.1") QHD display, providing a stunning visual experience for your work or gaming needs.

Conservation-wise, you can also enjoy DDR5 memory, which is designed to decrease power consumption and data access latency while increasing bandwidth capacity. Its WiFi 6E network drive also allows for greater internet speed with an increased spectrum, meaning less congestion on your network and lower latency.

HP Desk Phone Series

Contrary to popular belief, a desk phone is still a valuable tool in a digital-powered world, and the HP Desk Phone series is here to prove it. These sleek and versatile devices are a must-have for any growing business, offering a secure and scalable wireless communication solution.

The HP Desk Phone series assures users that its lineup equals a scalable and secure workplace wireless communication solution. Aside from its sleek design, the lineup also has the Poly HD Voice feature, ensuring you can provide crisp and clear audio for your secured business calls, no matter your channel.

You can also connect your HP Desk Phone either via WiFi or ethernet, as well as have audio connectivity via Bluetooth, USB, an RJ9 Headset, or even an Exp Mod. Of course, you can also check if it's compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Voice so that you can elevate your common call or even video conferencing to a more accessible and high-tech way.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60 Earbuds

For a truly immersive audio experience, the HP Poly Voyager Free 60 Earbuds are the perfect choice. These earbuds feature advanced noise reduction technology, including adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology for crystal-clear outdoor calls. With three microphones per earbud, these earbuds ensure you're always heard, no matter the environment.

Aside from its comfortable design, the earbuds can be connected to up to two Bluetooth® devices at any time with its multipoint technology. Users can also remotely manage their deployment with the earpods' Poly Lens cloud-based device management software.

In terms of battery life, HP's rechargeable Li-ion battery will last up to 16.5 hours of talk time and up to 24 hours of music time with its ANC feature on. Thus, these earpods guarantee prolonged usage for your audio needs anytime, anywhere.

HP Poly Voyager Focus 2 USB-C Headset

And for our last entry on the list, we've got a more advanced audio buddy for you–the HP Poly Voyager Focus 2 USB-C Headset. This Bluetooth-powered wireless headset is perfect for those working from home or at the office, thanks to its primary noise-canceling feature–truly a must for the modern headset experience.

This easy-to-use headset from HP comes with its own intelligent sensors for answering/muting calls and playing/pausing music. Moreover, its intelligent microphone boom automatically maintains left and right audio no matter which side the headset is worn on. It also has a feature called "Dynamic Mute Alert," which senses and tells you when you are talking while muted. Lastly, an on-ear indicator light flashes in the headset to let others around you know you are on a call and keep you distraction-free. Such features make you think this headset is built for the modern workspace.

In terms of longevity, this headset can last up to 19 hours of wireless talk time (ANC on) and extend the battery life by using it corded, with audio over USB mode. And, of course, this headset also works with your choice of device: PC via the included BT700 USB-A or USB Type-C®️ Bluetooth® adapter and mobile phones via Bluetooth® v5.1.