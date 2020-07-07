Since its launch in the 1990s, the Hubble Space Telescope brings to attention cosmic wonders that might get lost in darkness if it was not for this NASA's Great Observatory. In its recent tour, the space telescope spotted a "fluffy-looking" spiral galaxy, situated 67 million light-years away.

NASA and European Space Agency released the details about the newly found galaxy which is deemed "striking because of its delicate, feathery nature." The galaxy is termed as NGC 2775 and it is located in Cancer Constellation.

As per the report, the galaxy has been "relatively quiet." This means that there has been not much activity including no star formation in the central part of the galaxy. However, there is a relatively large and unusual "galactic bulge" observed which is the place where "all the gas was converted into stars," a long time ago.

It has reportedly been classified as a flocculent spiral galaxy because of its fluffy structures which is unlike the well-defined spiral architecture of grand design spiral galaxies. These galaxies are a type of spiral galaxies with discontinuous spiral arms. Some other examples of these types of fluffy galaxies include NGC 4414 of Coma Berenices constellation, NHC 2841 of Ursa Major, and NGC 3521 of Leo Constellation.

"Millions of bright, young, blue stars shine in the complex, feather-like spiral arms, interlaced with dark lanes of dust. Complexes of these hot, blue stars are thought to trigger star formation in nearby gas clouds. The overall feather-like spiral patterns of the arms are then formed by shearing of the gas clouds as the galaxy rotates," reads the news statement on NASA's website.

Hubble Space Telescope recently completed 30 years of its operation in the low Earth orbit since its launch three decades ago. Named after astronomer Edwin Hubble, it is one of the most vital research tools of NASA in the space that was built by NASA and the European Space Agency. For over 30 years, Hubble has captured several astonishing phenomena and objects in our space. It has contributed to our understanding of our world and beyond and researches.