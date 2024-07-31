KEY POINTS When he left the BBC, Edwards was the top-earning newsreader at the company

Disgraced former BBC Presenter Huw Edwards was seen for the first time in a year on Wednesday as he arrived in court after being charged with making indecent images of children. The 62-year-old pleaded guilty to three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

When the accusations surfaced last year, the journalist was initially suspended by the BBC. However, the Metropolitan Police subsequently stated that no criminal offence had occurred at that time. The situation escalated when Edwards was charged with making indecent images of children, a scandal that has marred his career and personal life.

In April 2024, Edwards resigned after claims surfaced that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos. His resignation marked the end of an era for one of the BBC's most prominent figures.

Edwards' Financial Standing

Despite the disgrace, Huw Edwards' earnings remained substantial during his tenure at the BBC. For the fiscal year 2022/2023, Edwards was the top-earning newsreader at the corporation, with an annual salary between £435,000 and £439,999. According to the BBC's newly released annual report, Edwards earned between £475,000 and £479,999 for the 2023/24 period, covering 160 presenting days, BBC One news specials, election specials, and other television programming. This increase in salary occurred despite the ongoing allegations against him.

Edwards had been absent from screens since July 2023, when the story first broke, until his exit in April 2024. During this time, he was suffering from severe mental health issues and received in-patient hospital care. The BBC confirmed that he did not receive a pay-off upon his departure and left based on medical advice from his doctor.

Net Worth and Additional Income Sources

According to various sources, Edwards' net worth is estimated to be between £2.4 million and £3.8 million. In addition to his BBC salary, Edwards has received income through book publications. He authored titles such as Capelli Llanelli: Our Rich Heritage and City Mission: The Story of London's Welsh Chapels. With the BBC,Edwards' salary placed him as the third highest-paid employee in 2023/24, up from fourth the previous year. Topping the list was Match of the Day anchor Gary Lineker, whose salary remained unchanged at between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999. This marks the seventh consecutive year Lineker has held the top spot and remains the only star earning over £1 million.

Top Ten BBC On-Air Salaries

Here is the top ten list of BBC on-air salaries above £178,000 for 2023/24, as published in the corporation's annual report:

Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999 Zoe Ball - £950,000-£954,999 Huw Edwards - £475,000-£479,999 Greg James - £415,000-£419,999 Stephen Nolan - £405,000-£409,999 Fiona Bruce - £405,000-£409,000 Lauren Laverne - £395,000-£399,999 Alan Shearer - £380,000-£384,999 Naga Munchetty - £345,000-£349,999 Nick Robinson - £345,000-£349,000

Response from BBC Leadership

BBC's director-general Tim Davie was grilled about Edwards' increased pay as the report went public. Davie insisted: "No one wants to waste a pound, but you are trying to act proportionally and act appropriately, and I think that is what we did." He continued to defend the salary decisions, adding: "We wouldn't have wasted money if we weren't doing the right thing. I wouldn't go into specifics, but in terms of the increase in pay, prior to any breaking of any story, our pay progress is under inflation, but people on the list would be getting pay rises, and that is fairly normal business."

The Charges Detailed

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said Edwards was charged with having six category A images, the most severe classification of indecent images, on a phone. He was also accused of having 12 Category B pictures and 19 Category C photographs. The Met stated that these allegations were separate from other widely reported and investigated claims last year. "These allegations did not form part of the matter considered by police in July 2023. They were investigated separately as a standalone case," a police spokesperson said.