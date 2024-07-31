Kyle Walker, renowned as one of the best right-backs in English football, faces personal turmoil that could significantly impact his financial standing. The 33-year-old footballer has admitted that a potential divorce from his wife, Annie Kilner, could result in him losing half of his £26 million fortune.

Walker has been embroiled in several scandals over recent years. In April 2020, Manchester City took disciplinary action against him for breaching COVID-19 lockdown protocols by inviting two prostitutes to his home. His latest controversy involves a courtroom showdown with his former mistress, Lauryn Goodman, with whom he fathered two children.

Despite these issues, Walker remains married to his childhood sweetheart, Annie Kilner, with whom he has four children. Their relationship has been tumultuous, marked by infidelity and public scandals.

Unrelenting Affairs

In 2020, Lauryn Goodman announced the birth of her son, Kairo, revealing Walker as the father. This revelation led to Kilner temporarily kicking Walker out of their family home. Despite the turmoil, Walker continued to support Goodman and their son financially. He later cut off contact with Goodman to reconcile with Kilner, and the pair eventually married in 2022.

However, Walker reconnected with Goodman in 2023 after a meeting at his solicitor's office. During a football tournament in late December, Goodman sent a message to Kilner saying, "Hey, it's Lauryn; I just wanted to quickly tell you that Kyle is the father of our daughter." This message prompted Kilner to once again kick Walker out of their home. Despite this, Kilner and their children were cheering Walker on at the Euros in Germany, suggesting a potential reconciliation.

Making it a Legal Matter

In a recent two-day court battle, Walker hinted that his reconciliation with Kilner might not be as solid as it appears. He stated that he "could be going through a divorce," meaning losing "financially half my pie" in a settlement. This implies half of his £26 million net worth could be allocated to his wife and children.

During the hearing, Walker highlighted Goodman's focus on his wealth, accusing her of being "very interested in money." Despite having already provided a £2.4 million mansion in Sussex for Goodman and their children, Goodman demanded £350,000 in "child maintenance" and £31,200 for AstroTurf for her daughter to train as a football player.

The Mistress' Demands

Goodman leveraged her demands with the threat of going public with the information that Walker had fathered their daughter. True to her word, she went public, leading to a scandal and subsequent court battle.

Several bombshell revelations came to light in court, including Goodman contacting Kilner directly and requesting Walker's next-door neighbour to spy on him and Kilner to undermine their marriage. Goodman also attempted to move closer to Walker's family home and made a series of significant financial demands.

The judge criticised Goodman's character and intentions, stating, "My assessment of the mother is that she was not reliable, often said what she thought would help her case rather than what was true, failed to make a calm and measured assessment of what she needed, and often exaggerated her need to spend money."

Future Uncertainties

The future remains uncertain for Walker and Kilner. If they proceed with a divorce, Walker's net worth could be reduced to £13 million, with his wife and children receiving a fair share of his fortune. This ongoing drama adds another layer of complexity to Walker's career and personal life.

While the football star continues to shine on the field, his off-field troubles underscore the challenges of balancing a high-profile career with personal responsibilities and the consequences of past actions. The situation is a stark reminder of the potential financial and emotional costs of personal indiscretions.