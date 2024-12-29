A 31-year-old man who claims to be the son of rap legend Jay-Z has made an emotional public plea for the rapper to take a DNA test, seeking to resolve a paternity dispute that has spanned more than a decade.

Rymir Satterthwaite insists he is not after fame or money but simply wants clarity about his biological father.

A Long Fight for Answers

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Satterthwaite, whose late mother alleged she conceived him during a brief affair with Jay-Z in 1992, said his only desire is to know the truth. "I really want to resolve this," he said. "I don't want any money. I just want the truth."

Satterthwaite claims his late mother, Wanda, confided in him about the alleged affair with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, before her death in 2019. Wanda alleged the relationship occurred when she was 16 and the rapper was 22.

"If he's not my father, why can't he just prove me wrong? Go to the courtroom and do what everyone else has to do," said Satterthwaite. "This could all be done with one simple test."

The Origin of the Paternity Dispute

According to court documents, Wanda testified under oath that she had a brief encounter with Jay-Z in the autumn of 1992, which led to Satterthwaite's birth in July 1993.

Although protection was reportedly used during the encounter, Wanda later discovered she was pregnant. At the time, she was also in an intermittent relationship with her high school sweetheart, Robert Graves.

In 2010, Wanda petitioned a Pennsylvania court to mandate paternity tests for both Graves and Jay-Z. The test conclusively excluded Graves as the biological father, leaving the rapper as the only potential candidate.

However, Jay-Z has repeatedly denied the allegations and has yet to comply with a court-ordered DNA test.

Legal Hurdles and Alleged Obstruction

Satterthwaite alleges that Jay-Z's legal team has employed various strategies to avoid addressing the paternity claims in court.

The legal battle formally began with a pre-trial hearing in Camden County, New Jersey, on 13 August 2012.

At the hearing, Jay-Z's attorneys argued that Dr. Lillie Coley, who had been Satterthwaite's legal guardian since 2011, did not have the jurisdiction to pursue the case.

Ultimately, the case was dismissed due to Satterthwaite being over the age of 18.

However, New Jersey law allows parentage cases to proceed until the age of 23, and Satterthwaite has continued to push for legal action.

In November 2023, Satterthwaite filed a new lawsuit alleging fraudulent actions by Jay-Z's legal team.

The suit claims constitutional rights violations, sealed court records, and obstruction of justice spanning from 2012 to 2023.

The lawsuit also accuses multiple New Jersey courts and officials of wrongful conduct in handling his paternity case.

Emotional Toll and Public Perception

The prolonged legal battle has taken a significant emotional toll on Satterthwaite, who said he has faced years of public scrutiny and slander.

"People say I want Jay-Z's money," he said. "I would never hate Jay-Z. I respect him for everything he's done, but this case has brought out the worst in people."

Satterthwaite vowed to continue his fight for the truth, even if it takes a lifetime.

"I am going to fight until I am not here anymore. If it takes another 10 years, another 50, I may take this to the grave with me," he declared.

A Mother's Words

Before her death, Wanda provided an affidavit detailing her claims about Jay-Z's paternity.

Her testimony outlined the alleged circumstances of her relationship with the rapper, adding weight to Satterthwaite's pursuit of answers.

Despite the mounting evidence and public appeals, Jay-Z has remained silent on the matter.

His refusal to engage has only fuelled speculation and frustration for Satterthwaite, who continues to push for closure.

"Honestly, I don't have anything against him," Satterthwaite said of Jay-Z.

"I just want to resolve this. This is something that's been affecting my life for years. My mum passed away during this case, and I feel like I have unfinished business."