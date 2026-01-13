ICE agents have been deployed in neighbourhoods across the United States to stop, detain, and arrest anyone they suspect of being in the country illegally. Thousands of arrests have reportedly taken place since Donald Trump returned to the White House, and now both ICE and the administration are facing fresh outrage after the fatal shooting of an unarmed Minnesota mother, Renee Nicole Good.

Officials are standing by the decision to use lethal force, insisting the shooting was justified, even as video footage and public anger tell a very different story.

DHS Defence and Disputed Narrative

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, ICE agent Jonathan Ross followed his training during a confrontation with Good and fired because he feared for his life. She told Fox News that Good had been stalking and harassing ICE agents for hours before the fatal incident, accusing her of impeding 'lawful operations' and refusing commands to stop interfering and exit her car.

'She was impeding lawful operations, and then when our officers approached her, giving her commands to stop interfering with operations, to exit the car, she was about to be arrested,' she said (via The Irish Star).

McLaughlin claimed Good then put her foot on the accelerator in an attempt to run Ross and other agents over, leaving him with no choice but to shoot. However, viral videos of the encounter have prompted widespread scepticism. Viewers say there is no clear indication in the footage that Good accelerated toward officers, raising questions about whether lethal force was necessary at all.

Trump Backs ICE and Blames the Victim

Trump has publicly sided with Ross and ICE, arguing that Good was the aggressor. He claimed she had tried to kill the officer but 'just didn't succeed', and described her as disrespectful to law enforcement. '[They] were harassing, they were following for days and for hours, and I think, frankly, they're professional agitators,' he said, suggesting unnamed groups were paying people like Good to provoke confrontations. 'Law enforcement should not be in a position where they have to put up with this stuff.'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has ruled out scaling back ICE operations in response to the killing. Instead, she has vowed to hire hundreds more agents to crack down on what she describes as corruption in Minnesota, and has talked about launching investigations into non-profits she claims may be training civilians for 'impending law enforcement operations'.

Protests and Calls for Accountability

Democratic officials in Minnesota have condemned the shooting and the broader enforcement campaign. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused ICE of abusing its power in ways that make a fatal outcome almost inevitable, while Governor Tim Walz blamed the Trump administration for governing through 'fear, headlines, and conflict'.

Following Good's death, several protests have taken place urging the Trump administration to put an end to what they are doing. According to advocacy group Indivisible, people are coming together to grieve those they have lost. They are also demanding accountability from ICE agents and the Trump administration. 'ICE's violence is not a statistic; it has names, families, and futures attached to it, and we refuse to look away or stay silent,' Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible said.