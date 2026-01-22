In a harrowing incident in Minnesota, school officials have alleged that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents used a five-year-old child as 'bait' to lure family members during a high-stakes arrest that has sparked national outrage.

The incident took place on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, when a pre-kindergarten pupil at a school in Columbia Heights, identified as Liam Conejo Ramos, and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, were detained upon their return home from school and reportedly transported to a Texas facility.

School leaders and the family's lawyer assert that agents used the child to approach the family home to check if others were inside, a claim that has sparked sharp criticism from civil rights advocates and local officials.

Lawyers, local educators and civil rights groups have condemned the move as a 'new low' in federal enforcement tactics, while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintains the operation was a standard arrest of an 'illegal alien', but the conflicting accounts have raised urgent questions about enforcement boundaries and child welfare.

Controversial Enforcement in a Minneapolis Suburb

According to a press release from Columbia Heights Public Schools and statements from Superintendent Zena Stenvik, masked federal agents stopped the father and son in their driveway and removed Liam from a still-running vehicle.

Stenvik said another adult living at the home pleaded with agents to take custody of Liam instead, but agents refused. Instead, school officials say, an officer directed the five-year-old to knock on the front door of the home to see if any other occupants were present, effectively using a small child to lure adults into contact with law enforcement.

ICE just used a 5-year-old boy as bait, forcing him to knock on his own door so they could arrest his father.



Trump, ICE and CBP don’t see these families as people, and that’s exactly how they’re treating them. pic.twitter.com/uNvo5KjHwH — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 22, 2026

'They essentially used a five-year-old as bait,' Stenvik stated in a press conference. 'Imagine the trauma of a child being picked up by masked agents and then used to lure their mother into danger.'

The superintendent called the action 'unimaginable' and questioned why a child of five would be detained, given that there was no deportation order issued against the family, who are reportedly pursuing asylum through legal channels. The family's attorney, Marc Prokosch, said they had been complying with all requirements of the asylum process, including presenting themselves at a legal port of entry and following established procedures.

This is Liam Conejo Ramos.



This is the 5 year old child ICE grabbed in Minnesota today.



They used him as bait to get his father.



They’ve sent this toddler to detention instead of letting him stay with family.



A masked man grabbed a toddler off the street in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/uTwj7WpKCj — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) January 22, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offered a different account in a statement reported by multiple outlets, saying ICE did not set out to target the child and asserting that the father fled on foot when agents approached.

Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated that ICE was conducting a 'targeted operation' and that agents did not intentionally target the child.

According to DHS, the father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot when agents approached, leaving the child alone in the car.

DHS asserts that an officer remained with Liam for his safety while others pursued the father. The agency maintains its policy allows parents to designate a safe person for childcare, though they did not clarify why the adult present at the scene was not permitted to take Liam.

Pattern of Child and Family Detentions Alarms Educators

The detention of Liam Ramos is not an isolated event. Columbia Heights officials confirmed this is the fourth student from the district to be detained in just two weeks as part of the broader 'Operation Metro Surge'. Other reported incidents include:

17-year-old high school student: Removed from a car on the way to school without a parent present.

10-year-old fourth-grader: Detained with her mother; the child was allowed to call her father to tell him ICE was 'bringing her to school', only for the father to find them both gone upon arrival.

17-year-old girl: Detained after agents allegedly 'pushed their way' into her apartment.

The surge in activity has caused a crisis in local schools, with Stenvik reporting that nearly one-third of district students have stayed home out of fear.

17 year-old: “I’m a U.S. citizen.”

ICE: “I don’t care.”



Window smashed and a 🇺🇸 citizen teen grabbed by Trump’s lawless racial profiling bounty hunter goons on his school lunch break.



More: https://t.co/uYbi8OxSfu pic.twitter.com/PL6cnyJxZJ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 24, 2025

Stenvik described a climate of fear and uncertainty within the community. She said attendance at district schools has declined markedly as families keep children at home to avoid contact with ICE agents. In one case, an ICE vehicle reportedly entered school property and approached a loading dock, prompting administrators to tell agents to leave.

Educators and parents have underscored the emotional toll on children; Liam's teacher reportedly described him as a bright, kind student who was missed by his classmates. Such detentions are taking place amid a broader enforcement surge in the Twin Cities area that has drawn national attention.

Legal and Civil Rights Implications

Legal experts and immigrant-rights advocates are scrutinising the circumstances of the arrest. Prokosch, who is exploring filing a habeas corpus petition to seek Liam's release from custody, said that while detaining children under certain conditions may be lawful, legality does not necessarily equate to moral justification.

Minneapolis has seen a noticeable increase in high-profile immigration enforcement interactions in recent weeks, including lawsuits and complaints alleging civil rights violations. In one related case, a Liberian man represented by Prokosch alleged federal agents used a battering ram to enter his home without a proper criminal warrant earlier this month, raising concerns about the legal basis of forced entries in immigration operations.

🚨This is disturbing.



ICE agents are now holding U.S. citizens down and spraying pepper spray, inches from their eyes, while they’re already on the ground, in Minneapolis.



In the video, you watch ICE agents assault U.S. citizens. One unarmed man is thrown to the ground by two… pic.twitter.com/ZSZk3PndR7 — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 22, 2026

National civil liberties organisations have long documented the use of deceptive tactics by ICE to secure arrests, including impersonating local law enforcement, tactics that critics argue erode trust and safety in immigrant communities.

Federal immigration policy permits the detention of family units in civil immigration proceedings, but the involvement of very young children in enforcement actions, particularly tactics that may cause trauma or fear, has drawn significant legal and ethical scrutiny.

Civil rights organisations have criticised ICE for using deceptive or coercive tactics, including impersonating local police, warning that such practices erode trust in communities and institutions. Recent enforcement actions in Minnesota have already prompted legal complaints alleging unlawful entries and excessive force.

As investigations continue, the case of a five-year-old at the centre of a federal arrest has become a flashpoint in the national immigration debate, forcing renewed scrutiny of how far enforcement can go before it crosses a moral line.