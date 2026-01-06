The Trump administration has launched what officials are calling the largest immigration enforcement operation in American history, deploying approximately 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis as the city reels from allegations of massive welfare fraud.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced Tuesday that the unprecedented surge aims to target fraud perpetrators and remove criminal illegal immigrants from the community. The deployment marks a dramatic escalation in federal immigration enforcement, with agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and US Border Patrol all converging on the Twin Cities.

Unprecedented Federal Response

Lyons' declaration that this represents the 'largest immigration operation ever' underscores the administration's determination to make an example of Minnesota following weeks of intensifying scrutiny. The deployment, which began Sunday, represents one of the largest concentrations of DHS personnel in an American city in recent years.

Multiple officials told CBS News the total federal presence could ultimately become even larger, with as many as 600 HSI agents and up to 1,500 ICE ERO officers rotating through the Minneapolis area over the course of the month-long deployment.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Minnesota's Somali community—the largest in the United States—calling them 'garbage' and stating he doesn't want Somalis in America.

The Viral Video That Sparked the Raid

The massive deployment follows a viral video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley that alleged widespread fraud at Somali-run daycare centres in Minneapolis. The video garnered a million views in just a few days and showed what appeared to be empty facilities despite receiving millions in taxpayer funding. One notorious example featured the 'Quality Learing Center'—misspelt sign included—which allegedly received £3.2 million ($4.3 million).

The scandal extends far beyond daycares. Federal law enforcement first probed a series of multimillion-dollar fraud schemes in 2021, leading to federal charges against 92 people, with 62 being convicted. The most prominent case involved Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that prosecutors say falsely claimed to provide meals to needy children during the COVID-19 pandemic, stealing an estimated £200 million ($270 million).

First Assistant US Attorney Joseph Thompson made waves in December when he suggested fraud could reach staggering proportions, alleging that half or more of approximately £14 billion ($18.9 billion) in federal funds allocated to Minnesota since 2018 may have been stolen. The Department of Health and Human Services froze all federal childcare payments to Minnesota.

State Officials Find 'No Evidence of Fraud'

The previous ICE operation in December sparked fear and protests in Minneapolis. In one incident that drew criticism from the Minneapolis police chief, an agent knelt on a woman's back as she lay atop a snow bank and then tried to drag her to a car. The episode took place just miles from where George Floyd was killed, adding painful symbolism to the enforcement actions.

The vast majority of Somalis in Minnesota are actually US citizens. Nearly 58 per cent of Somalis in Minnesota were born in the US, according to the US Census Bureau. Of the foreign-born Somalis in Minnesota, an overwhelming majority—87 per cent—are naturalised US citizens.

Governor Tim Walz, who announced Monday he would not seek re-election, cited the politicisation of the fraud issue as a factor in his decision. State officials have attempted to counter the narrative. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families said the childcare centres Shirley accused of fraud were operating as expected when visited by investigators. Children were present at all sites except one that hadn't yet opened when inspectors arrived.

Understanding the Federal Action

One official described the deployment as 'a massive resource allocation', comparing the number of officers being sent to Minneapolis to the entire HSI staff in Arizona. The operation builds on December's 'Operation Metro Surge', which had already resulted in nearly 700 arrests as of 19 December.

Civil rights groups warn that the political reaction risks stigmatising an entire community. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota recently sued federal immigration authorities, alleging that ICE agents routinely violate the constitutional rights of protesters. At least one Somali-run daycare not featured in the viral video was broken into and vandalised in the aftermath.

For now, Minneapolis remains under what amounts to federal occupation, with thousands of armed agents patrolling neighbourhoods. Whether this represents a new template for immigration enforcement nationwide or a unique response to Minnesota's circumstances remains to be seen, but the 'largest immigration operation ever' shows no signs of slowing down.