The family of Kaylee Goncalves has spoken out in anguish after graphic crime scene photos linked to the Idaho murders were released publicly, saying they were given virtually no warning before the images circulated online.

The family described the moment as devastating and accused online audiences of turning a real-life tragedy into consumable content.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Goncalves family said they received a phone call at 11:04 a.m. informing them that crime scene photos would be released later that day.

According to the family, the call lasted around 12 minutes. By the time it ended, the photos were already publicly available.

Family Says Warning Came Too Late

'We got a call at 11:04 a.m. that photos would be released this afternoon,' the post read. 'By the time the call ended, the photos had already been released. That's the "heads up" we received.'

The family said the experience left them feeling blindsided, adding that they may not even have been notified before the images became accessible. They urged the public to consider the human cost behind such material, stressing that crime scene photos are not entertainment.

'Murder Isn't Entertainment,' Family Warns

In the emotionally charged post, the Goncalves family appealed for empathy and restraint, asking readers to imagine the images involved their own loved ones. 'Please be kind and place yourself outside of yourself,' they wrote. 'Consume the content as if it were your daughter, your sister, your son or brother. Murder isn't entertainment and crime scene photos aren't content.'

The statement reflects growing concerns among victims' families about how high-profile criminal cases are consumed online, particularly on social media platforms where graphic material can be shared rapidly and without context.

Anger Aimed at 'Armchair Detectives'

As reported by RadarOnline.com, the family also criticised online commentators and so-called armchair detectives who dissect crime scene images and speculate about the case. They accused content creators of zooming in on photos, analysing blood splatter and pushing theories that 'don't add up', often for clicks or profit.

'It's disrespectful and gross,' the family said, condemning what they described as the monetisation of their daughter's death. The Idaho murders case has remained a focal point of true crime discussion since 2022, drawing intense scrutiny and widespread speculation.

A Message Directly to Kaylee

The post concluded with a deeply personal message addressed to Kaylee herself. Her family expressed sorrow over what they described as false narratives circulating online and vowed to continue defending her memory.

'Kaylee Jade, I am so sorry that this has happened to you,' the statement read. 'We will never quit fighting for you.' The family added that while the public debate continues, Kaylee is spared from seeing what they called the 'hate and ugliness' surrounding the case.

Public Reaction and Wider Backlash

The family's statement prompted an outpouring of sympathy online. Social media users expressed heartbreak for the families involved and criticised true crime creators who, in their view, exploit violent cases for engagement.

Some commenters argued that platforms and content producers should face greater accountability for how such material is shared.

Background on the Idaho Murders

Kaylee Goncalves was one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November 2022.

The other victims were Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Bryan Kohberger has been charged in connection with the killings and is awaiting trial.

The case continues to generate widespread attention, with families repeatedly urging the public to remember that the victims were real people, not characters in a true crime narrative.

Ongoing Opposition to Media Projects

The Goncalves family has also publicly opposed the production of a Lifetime film based on the Idaho murders, supporting a petition calling for the project to be halted.

They have said such portrayals deepen their trauma and reduce their daughter to a slasher-style story line, something they insist she would never have wanted.