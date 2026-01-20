A registered sex offender with a prior history has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported being forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted while walking to school in downtown San José, prompting renewed concerns about school route safety and repeat offenders living in the community.

According to the San José Police Department, patrol officers were called at about 10:40 a.m. on 14 January after the teenager arrived at school and reported a possible kidnapping and sexual assault. The girl told officers she had been approached by an unknown adult male while walking near South 3rd Street and East San Fernando Street, close to her school.

Teen Reported Being Taken While Walking to School

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to offer the teenager narcotics before forcing her into his vehicle.

The girl reported that she was driven to the area of 17th Street and East Santa Clara Street, where the sexual assault allegedly took place. She was later dropped off near her school and immediately reported the incident to staff, triggering an urgent police response.

Officers described the incident as occurring in broad daylight during morning school hours, heightening concerns among parents and city officials about child safety on common school routes.

Rapid Police Response Launched

Patrol officers quickly alerted the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit and the Real Time Intelligence Center. Detectives responded to the scene while analysts and officers worked simultaneously to identify the suspect using the limited description provided by the survivor.

Investigators relied heavily on technology to narrow down potential leads. Police said the FUSUS system, which integrates city-owned public safety cameras, was used to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

That information was then combined with data from the department's automated licence plate reader system to obtain a registration and determine the vehicle's general location.

Technology Helps Identify Suspect

By matching the vehicle registration to a person who fit the survivor's description, officers were able to focus their search. An automated licence plate reader alert later placed the vehicle near the suspect's residence in South San José, allowing police to move in quickly.

The department's helicopter, Air 3, assisted officers on the ground by locating the vehicle and guiding them to the area. The suspect was taken into custody without incident near the programme site where he was staying.

Suspect Identified and Booked

Police identified the suspect as Marlo Porter, 51, of San José. Authorities confirmed that Porter was a registered sex offender at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a juvenile.

In a statement, SJPD Chief Paul Joseph said the speed of the arrest was due to close coordination between officers and analysts. He said combining real-time technology with traditional police work allowed investigators to identify and arrest the suspect within hours rather than days.

Officials Voice Safety Concerns

San José Mayor Matt Mahan described the case as every parent's worst nightmare and said the suspect's prior history raised serious questions. He said the focus must be on ensuring individuals are rehabilitated before being released back into the community or kept in custody if they pose a risk to others.

City Manager Jennifer Maguire also expressed support for the victim and her family, praising officers for removing what she described as an immediate threat to public safety.

Police Seek Possible Additional Victims

Because of the nature of the crime and the suspect's prior sexual assault history, detectives believe there may be additional survivors.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident or similar cases to contact the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit as the investigation continues.