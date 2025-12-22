In a move that harks back to his reality television roots, Donald Trump has playfully resurrected his most famous catchphrase—directed this time at his own flesh and blood. During the annual Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, the president dialled into the event to deliver a light-hearted yet pointed warning to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The exchange took place on Sunday, 21 December 2025, as the 47-year-old Trump Jr. addressed a packed hall of conservative activists. Seeking to elevate the atmosphere, he informed the crowd that he wished to 'call in a little guest' who was not physically present.

When the voice of the president boomed over the speaker system, the room erupted. However, the elder Trump was quick to ensure his son remained on his toes, quipping that if the speech didn't meet his standards, a firing was imminent.

The Viral Moment: Trump Jokes About Firing Don Jr.

The interaction began with the president praising the organisers and the energy of the MAGA movement. 'Oh, I wanna be with you,' Trump said to the cheering audience. 'But I'll be with you soon, and I just wanna say that nobody did more for me than Charlie [Kirk], and there's nobody better than Erika [Kirk], and you are the greatest people on Earth.'

However, the tone shifted into a comedic paternal warning as Trump turned his attention to his son's performance as his surrogate. 'I hope my son's doing a good job representing me; otherwise, I'll have to say, 'You're fired, Don. You're fired,'' he joked, much to the amusement of the attendees.

He didn't stop there, telling the crowd that if the speech fell short, they should inform him: 'If he doesn't make a great speech, let me know about it, I'll give him hell.'

This moment of levity comes amidst a particularly fractious year for the conservative movement, following the tragic assassination of Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk earlier in 2025. Despite the grim backdrop of internal party feuds and shifting alliances, the bond between the president and his namesake remains a central pillar of the administration's public image.

A New Chapter: The Bettina Anderson Engagement

Beyond the political theatre, the event served as a platform for more personal news. Trump Jr. recently used a White House Christmas reception to announce his engagement to Bettina Anderson, a prominent Palm Beach socialite and model. Standing beside his father, Don Jr. expressed his relief that she had accepted his proposal, describing it as a 'big win for the end of the year'.

Anderson, 38, shared the spotlight, stating: 'I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!' The union marks a significant shift in the Trump family's social circle, coming just a year after the quiet end of Don Jr.'s four-year engagement to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The transition has not been without its critics. Sources close to Guilfoyle suggest the 56-year-old—who was recently appointed as the US Ambassador to Greece—remains sceptical of the new relationship.

'She only wants the best for Don, but she isn't convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal,' an insider claimed. Regardless of the lingering doubts from the past, the current focus remains on the family's future, as they continue to blend political influence with high-society romance under the ever-watchful eye of the president himself.