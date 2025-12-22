The neon lights of Nashville have long illuminated the public romance of country music's golden couple, but in the wake of his high-profile split from Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban is reportedly building a fortress around his new private life.

Following nearly two decades of marriage, the 58-year-old You Look Good in My Shirt hitmaker is navigating the treacherous waters of a mid-life separation with a set of 'nonnegotiable' dating rules designed to keep his romantic movements under lock and key.

The Fortress Of Keith Urban: NDAs And Private Meetings

As the world watches the dissolution of his 19-year marriage to the Babygirl star, insiders tell The National Enquirer that Urban has become 'extra secretive' regarding his social circle. For the four-time Grammy winner, the primary concern is preventing leaks that could reach Kidman or the couple's two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

To ensure total discretion, any woman wishing to spend time with the star is reportedly required to sign a detailed non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before any meeting takes place.

This legal barrier is paired with a strict physical boundary: the singer has allegedly abandoned traditional public dates in favour of home visits. 'He also won't meet anyone out in public — they have to be willing to come over,' a source shared, explaining that Urban is currently unwilling to face the 'judgment' he feels has been directed his way since the split was confirmed in September 2025.

This 'dating on the down-low' approach allows the singer to explore his newfound freedom while maintaining the 'amicable' appearance he desires for the sake of his children.

Younger Flings Or Professional Ties: The Backlash To Keith Urban

The public reaction to the split has been far from kind to Urban, particularly as rumours begin to circulate regarding his penchant for much younger musicians.

In September, fans pointed towards his playful on-stage chemistry with 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh. More recently, 26-year-old singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, who toured with him earlier this year, has also been linked to the star.

Urban, however, is reportedly convinced that the public backlash is 'unfair' and that his side of the story remains untold. Sources close to the musician suggest he is choosing to keep his 'lips sealed' to avoid airing the family's 'dirty laundry' in a public forum.

Even as his legal team navigates the divorce filings—which designate Kidman as the 'primary residential parent'—Urban is reportedly focused on 'sowing his wild oats' without the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

While the official cause of the split was cited as 'irreconcilable differences', the human impact is felt most keenly in the quiet corners of their shared Nashville community.

As Urban sets up his own residence and moves forward with his High and Alive tour, his insistence on legal secrecy suggests a man who is not quite ready to let the world in on his new reality.

For now, the 'gag rules' remain in place, ensuring that whatever happens behind closed doors stays there—protected by the weight of a signature.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's reps for comments.