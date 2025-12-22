Bowen Yang didn't leave Saturday Night Live with a punchline.

He left with gratitude.

In his final appearance on the show, the actor and comedian delivered a farewell that felt personal, restrained, and quietly moving, a reflection of how deeply SNL shaped him and how deeply he reshaped it in return.

'I loved working at SNL, and most of all, I loved the people,' Yang wrote in a farewell post on Instagram after confirming his departure. 'I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 Rock taught me the value in showing up anyway.'

After more than seven years, his chapter at Studio 8H has closed.

Yang, who first joined in 2018, soon became one of the show's most recognisable faces, leaving with a special sketch alongside Cher and Ariana Grande.

Between 2019 and 2025, the comedian also received five Emmy Award nominations in the categories of Outstanding Writing in a Variety Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Yang's SNL Journey And Impact

Yang was born in Australia and raised in New York City, becoming the first Chinese-American actor on SNL, a breakthrough and extension of the representation of the long-running sketch comedy show.

Throughout his seven-and-a-half-year reign, the 35-year-old actor had earned a reputation as a spicy impersonator, memorable characters, and a comic voice.

In September 2018, before its 44th Season, the Primetime Emmy Nominee was employed as a writer. He got the on-air cast shortly in the 45th season. Later, before the 47th season, Yang was granted repertory status.

Yang's sketches often used satire and social commentary to humorously address issues such as identity, politics, and pop culture. This is because he could mix up comedy and human vulnerability to become one of the most outstanding actors and popular casts.

A Tearful Farewell

In his final performance, Yang played the role of a worker in a Delta Sky Club who was serving his last shift in an airport on Christmas Eve, a send-off as well.

Yang became nostalgic and appreciative, even giggling at the scent of the studio and the celebrities who had passed, when other cast members arrived as holiday visitors.

It was topped off with a moving scene in which he made a phone call to his wife, played by Ariana Grande, and was accompanied by Cher, who sang the Eagles song 'Please Come Home for Christmas.'

When the emotional climax was reached, and Yang was bidding an emotional adieu to the whole SNL crew, the feeling that the experience was real to him came to the surface.

Best Performances Ever

During his term, Yang acted in numerous memorable roles.

1. Moo Deng

The viral baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, was one of the most popular, being a parody that highlighted the pressures Chappell Roan was experiencing at the time.

'I'm 10 weeks old, Colin. Of course, I know Chappell Roan. And by the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health,' he said to Jost. 'This is what society does. It puts young women on pedestals only to knock them down with shellfish.'

2. George Santos

His portrayal of scandalised Congressman George Santos was widely publicised and highly praised, especially after Santos was kicked out of Congress in real life. The pompous and corrupt Santos were all too well brought to light by Yang in his savoury humour and stinging irony when it was alleged that Santos was a drag performer.

3. 'Straight' Guy

Other characters in satire portrayed by Yang include the Straight character, who has even appeared in sketches alongside high-profile hosts such as Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson.

4. Asian-American Violence in the Wake of COVID-19

Yang appeared in the Weekend Update with Colin Jost, discussing the hate crime against Asian-Americans since the pandemic started.

'If someone's personality is 'punch an Asian grandma,' it's not a dialogue. I have an Asian grandma. You want to punch her? There ain't no common ground, Mama,' Yang said.

Outside of SNL, he has appeared in several films, including Fire Island (2022), an LGBTQ romantic comedy well received by audiences, and Bros (2022), an LGBTQ romantic comedy exploring love and identity.

His breakthrough performance was as Pfannee in the 2024 and 2025 film versions of Wicked.

What's Next

Though Yang's exit from SNL is a significant change, his career is still a success.

He is also attached to perform the next animated version of The Cat in the Hat, to be released in 2026, which is likely to require him to use his vocal skills and to get more actively involved in the animation process.

Besides acting, Yang is also active in comedy and podcasting. Coupled with his co-host, Matt Rogers, Las Culturistas is a well-known pop culture podcast and a very active social media presence, where he keeps in touch with his audience and informs them about his activities.

His send-off didn't shout legacy.

It simply showed it.

And as Yang himself put it, with characteristic understatement:

'I feel so lucky.'