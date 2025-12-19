A holiday party at Conan O'Brien's home, meant to be a celebration for Hollywood's elite, instead became the tragic final scene for director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

It was a night meant to shake off the 'bad mojo' of 2025, but it set the stage for one of the industry's most shocking double homicides, allegedly at the hands of their son, Nick Reiner.

How Nick Reiner Turned Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party Into a Nightmare

Nick Reiner was never on the guest list. His parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Reiner, were desperate to monitor their troubled son and had asked their host if he could tag along.

It proved to be a fatal miscalculation. Nick, a towering figure at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, roamed the room with an unsettling energy that immediately drew whispers.

He did not blend in with the high-profile crowd. Instead, the 32-year-old reportedly accosted guests with bizarre interrogations, demanding to know if they were 'famous.'

According to a party guest, he confronted actor Bill Hader.' 'What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?' witnesses recalled Nick asking. When Hader calmly explained he was in a private conversation, Nick reportedly glared at him for an uncomfortable length of time before storming off.

It was clear that the younger Reiner, who had a history of drug issues and was currently living in his parents' guesthouse, was spiralling.

The Public Fight That Marked Rob Reiner and His Son's Final Hours

The tension eventually snapped, silencing the conversational din of the holiday bash. Shouts erupted between two men, drawing the attention of the entire room.

It was Rob Reiner trying to rein in his son after the 'inappropriate' behaviour became too much to ignore.

The three family members engaged in a shouting match, a heartbreaking scene for those who knew the compassion Rob and Michele held for their child. Mortified by the display, the couple apologised to O'Brien and fled the party.

This early exit would be the last time friends saw the couple alive. Law enforcement believes the killings could have occurred as early as Saturday night or early Sunday morning, shortly after they returned from the event.

Grim Discovery at the Brentwood Home Following the Argument

The horror that followed the party was absolute. By 4 a.m., Nick had checked into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel. Staff later discovered a scene suggestive of a violent struggle, including a shower 'full of blood' and bedsheets hanging over the window.

Back at the family's upscale Brentwood home, silence reigned until Sunday afternoon. At 3:30 p.m., the couple's daughter, Romy, made the grisly discovery. She found her parents lifeless, victims of fatal knife wounds.

Romy was the one who reported that her brother Nick might be the culprit. Authorities later released videos showing Nick casually walking near his parents' house carrying what appeared to be a duffel bag.

Nick Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before murders, medication made him ‘erratic and dangerous’ https://t.co/oBVJt1X8Cn pic.twitter.com/37B5ybMnEo — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2025

Death Penalty on the Table

The legal fallout has been swift and severe. Nick was apprehended at a subway station in Exposition Park, about 15 miles from the crime scene. He did not resist arrest.

Prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they intend to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that his office has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

'This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,' Police Chief Jim McDonnell said.

The legal battle will be high-profile. Nick has hired criminal defence attorney Alan Jackson, known for representing Harvey Weinstein and Karen Read. Opposing him will be Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian, fresh from the Menendez brothers' resentencing case.

@cnn Nick Reiner, the son of director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been arrested and is considered "responsible" for the deaths of his parents according to the LAPD. CNN's Elex Michaelson breaks down how we got here. ♬ original sound - CNN - CNN

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Rob Reiner and His Creative Legacy

The news has left Hollywood reeling. Rob Reiner was not just a director; he was a fixture of the industry, from his days on All in the Family to the string of classics he helmed, like When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

It feels especially cruel coming just months after the release of his final project, The Spinal Tap. Now, long-time friends like Billy Crystal and Larry David are left mourning not just a creative powerhouse, but a man who was never afraid to speak his mind.