Conor McGregor has reignited anticipation for his long-awaited comeback fight after declaring he is 'going for the triple crown' and targeting Makhachev's welterweight title. The former two-division UFC champion, who has been out of competition since 2021, confirmed he intends to return on the planned UFC White House card and believes a shot at the 170-pound belt is within reach. His comments have stunned fans and sparked debate over whether he could be fast-tracked into a championship clash against the sport's current top pound-for-pound fighter.

McGregor Says He Wants the 'Triple Crown'

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, McGregor said he is fully focused on securing a third championship across three divisions. He reaffirmed his motivation to reclaim his status in the UFC and made clear his intention to challenge for Makhachev's belt.

McGregor said he 'for sure' wants 'a crack at that 170-pound belt' and described himself as 'self-motivated' as he pushes towards a historic return.

If successful, McGregor would become the first fighter in UFC history to win titles at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight. However, he has not recorded a victory since 2020 and last stepped into the octagon nearly six years ago.

Despite this, his confidence remains unchanged, and he has repeatedly expressed a desire to get 'back in the mix' as soon as the promotion confirms his next bout.

Targeting Islam Makhachev for Welterweight Gold

McGregor's ambitions immediately place him on a collision course with Islam Makhachev, who recently moved to welterweight and defeated champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

McGregor praised Makhachev for having the courage to jump up a division and said a match-up between them would be 'a good scrap'.

The potential fight carries significant history. Makhachev is heavily associated with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in a rivalry that remains one of the most intense in UFC history.

Their post-fight brawl led to fines and suspensions for both teams, adding another layer of intrigue should McGregor and Makhachev meet at 170 pounds.

Fans React to McGregor's Return and Title Ambitions

McGregor's declaration has generated strong reaction online, with fans divided over whether he should receive an immediate title shot. Discussions across social platforms reflect growing interest in a McGregor vs Makhachev match-up.

Industry observers have also noted that the UFC has not yet selected Makhachev's next opponent, leaving the door open for unexpected matchmaking decisions. McGregor's drawing power and mainstream visibility continue to position him as a major promotional asset, regardless of his recent inactivity.

Training Updates and Chandler Bout Still Possible

McGregor said he is 'staying ready in the gym, two times a day' as he prepares for his comeback. His planned fight against Michael Chandler was cancelled at UFC 303 after McGregor suffered a toe injury, but he has indicated he remains willing to face Chandler if the UFC rebooks the bout. McGregor said he 'won't say no to no one', adding that he will accept whichever opponent the promotion selects.

UFC White House Card Yet to Be Finalised

The UFC has confirmed that a historic White House event is scheduled for next year, with McGregor strongly expecting to feature on the card. UFC chief executive Dana White has said matchmaking discussions have not yet begun.

McGregor expects the promotion to reach out in February to begin contract and card negotiations. Until then, he continues to train while waiting for official confirmation of his comeback fight.