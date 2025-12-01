When a three‑judge panel in Dublin's Court of Appeal dismissed Conor McGregor's final attempts to overturn a civil jury verdict on July 31, 2025, it marked the end of a protracted fight for liability in a 2018 sexual assault claim. With the ruling now final, all eyes have turned to Dee Devlin, McGregor's long‑time partner, and her decision to stand by him. Her public declarations of trust and loyalty have thrust her into a spotlight seldom occupied by a partner in such a high-profile case.

Legal Verdict Confirmed: Civil Ruling and Appeal Dismissal

In November 2024, a High Court jury found McGregor civilly liable for sexually assaulting the plaintiff, Nikita Hand, in the penthouse suite of a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018. The jury awarded Hand €248,603.60 in damages.

McGregor denied the allegations, claiming the encounter was consensual. His legal team mounted an appeal, arguing among other things that the jury question had wrongly asked whether he had 'assaulted' rather than 'sexually assaulted' Ms Hand, and that his police interview — in which he gave numerous 'no comment' responses — should never have been admitted.

On July 31, 2025, the Court of Appeal rejected every ground of appeal. In delivering the ruling, the court stated there was no doubt the trial judge's instructions made clear that the allegation concerned rape and affirmed the jury's verdict as a determination that McGregor had raped Ms Hand. The court also ordered McGregor to pay Ms Hand's legal costs, effectively closing the civil‑liability chapter of the case.

Dee Devlin's Public Support Sparks Debate

Soon after the November 2024 verdict, Dee Devlin took to social media to declare her stance. In a post, she wrote: 'I love him I trust him and I believe him'. She added that she and McGregor had 'created a beautiful life together' and implied that their children and family life spoke to his character.

In a follow‑up Instagram Story, Devlin wrote: 'My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world', referencing the accuser without naming her, and hinted that CCTV footage would vindicate McGregor. Her statements have generated widespread attention. Some media outlets describe her reaction as defiant, with critics arguing it amounts to victim‑blaming in the face of a court ruling.

Despite the finality of the legal verdict, Devlin's loyalty remains unshaken, and her continued support is now widely viewed as a defining moment for her personally and publicly.

Final Ruling, Fallout And Ongoing Implications

With the appeal dismissed and civil liability affirmed, the ruling against McGregor carries renewed weight. The verdict has already had knock‑on effects: Ms Hand's case has been widely cited by survivors, support organisations and commentators as a landmark in civil‑court accountability.

From McGregor's perspective, the final decision could ruin his image and his potential for making money in the long run, after the earlier fallout caused by the withdrawal of sponsorship and brand distancing. Devlin, however, under close public scrutiny, stands by McGregor's side now. Her statements have received mixed public reactions; some people are expressing admiration for her loyalty, while others are criticising her for what they see as helping the court's verdict and the victim's plight.

All things considered, it is relevant to refer to the difference between civil and criminal liabilities. The case was civil; there had been no criminal charges. Nevertheless, the court's ruling, later confirmed by the higher court, declaring the accused's act to be rape, is deemed as a very serious legal and moral part of the whole story. The case, as the public debate goes on, is a great example of the ongoing conflict surrounding belief, loyalty, accountability and justice, especially when celebrity, family and public image are involved.