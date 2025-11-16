Dillon Danis was escorted out of UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden after becoming involved in a ringside brawl that disrupted the early portion of the event and drew significant attention across social media.

The scene unfolded just moments before the main broadcast began, forcing security to intervene as spectators filmed the confrontation from multiple angles. The incident immediately revived scrutiny of Danis's long-standing feud with members of the Nurmagomedov camp, intensifying questions about his future involvement in major combat sports promotions.

Chaotic Scene at Madison Square Garden

Footage circulating online showed a brief but intense clash involving Danis and individuals linked to Islam Makhachev's team. Witnesses reported a tangle of security staff, corner members and spectators as the confrontation spilled into the lower bowl.

Among those identified in the melee was Abubakar Nurmagomedov, whose presence added to the already volatile atmosphere given the history between the two camps.

Security personnel quickly removed Danis from the arena, confirming that he had been ejected from the venue and would not be permitted to return for the remainder of the card. The UFC broadcast continued after a short delay, though commentators did not offer detailed commentary on the incident during the live coverage.

UFC and Venue Response Under Review

As of publication, the UFC has not issued a full formal statement regarding potential disciplinary action against Danis. Standard UFC policy allows for review of disruptive spectator incidents, and officials are expected to examine available footage and witness accounts.

Madison Square Garden security staff have also been assessing how the confrontation unfolded and whether any breaches of access protocols contributed to the escalation.

Historically, non-fighters who initiate or participate in ringside altercations have faced sanctions that range from temporary venue bans to restricted access at future events. Given the visibility of the UFC 322 brawl and the rapid spread of online video, further developments are likely in the coming days.

A Rivalry Years in the Making

The altercation revived memories of the infamous post-fight melee at UFC 229 in 2018, where members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team clashed with Conor McGregor's corner. Danis, who was part of McGregor's camp, was involved in the confrontation that spilled outside the Octagon and led to significant repercussions for those directly engaged in the fight.

Tensions between both sides have remained active in the years since, resurfacing periodically in online exchanges and public appearances. UFC 322 marks the latest flashpoint in a feud that has outlasted several career shifts, retirements and promotional changes within mixed martial arts.

Impact on Danis's UFC Ambitions

Danis has repeatedly stated his desire to secure a place on the UFC roster despite not competing in the promotion. Reports earlier this year indicated that he had been considered for an appearance on the UFC reality series 'The Ultimate Fighter', though executives ultimately declined to include him. His involvement in the UFC 322 brawl may further undermine his chances, as promotional officials weigh the balance between marketability and organisational risk.

Analysts have noted that altercations involving ringside guests can influence how promotions evaluate potential signings. While Danis maintains a strong following online and has built a reputation for generating engagement, his unpredictability may remain a barrier.

Upcoming Misfits MMA Title Defence Still Scheduled

Despite his ejection from UFC 322, Danis remains scheduled to defend his Misfits MMA light-heavyweight title against Anthony Taylor on 20 December in Dubai. Promotional officials for Misfits MMA have not indicated any changes to the planned bout. The incident at Madison Square Garden may, however, influence conversations surrounding fighter conduct, professionalism and future promotional partnerships.