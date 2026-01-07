The internal stability of the British monarchy has long been a subject of public fascination, yet recent revelations suggest the friction between King Charles III and Prince Harry was more than just ideological differences. The disagreement between the royal father and son reportedly escalated into a financial dispute.

Robert Jobson, an award-winning journalist and bestselling author, detailed in his new book, The Windsor Legacy, how the Duke of Sussex pushed his father to the limit after he allegedly 'swore at him and demanded funds' following his decision to step back from royal duties. The King's alleged exasperated response to his friends? 'I'm not a bank.'

King Charles: 'I'm Not a Bank'

Jobson, a royal correspondent for major outlets like Good Morning America, shared new information about the members of the royal family in his most recent book, The Windsor Legacy. According to the journalist, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their royal duties, the late Queen Elizabeth wished them well.

She, however, eventually grew 'tired of the drama' from the royal couple. So, she wanted Harry's call to be directed to his father. King Charles reportedly felt the same after his youngest son allegedly 'swore at him and demanded funds.'

'I'm not a bank,' King Charles reportedly told his friends following the demands from Prince Harry. The King's reaction was a major shift in how the Crown would handle the Sussexes' financial expectations after they decided to abandon their royal duties.

A source close to the Invictus Games founder told Page Six that he is 'not a big fan of fiction,' suggesting Jobson's claims in the book were not true.

Prince Harry: 'I've Got What My Mum Left'

The financial umbilical cord was officially severed in the first quarter of 2020. During a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry confirmed that the royal family had literally cut him off financially. The Spare author said that they survived using the trust he inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana.

'I've got what my mum left me, and without that we would not have been able to do this,' Harry said, according to Business Insider.

The Duke of Sussex was convinced that his mother, who also stepped back from her royal duties before she died in 1997, knew he would need the money. 'I think she saw it coming,' Prince Harry added.

Princess Diana left her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, £6.5 million ($8.78 million) each. The money grew substantially, and Prince Harry inherited around £6.5 million ($13 million) when he turned 30, Us Weekly reported.

Other Claims from the Book

Jobson also claimed that Queen Elizabeth welcomed Prince Harry's then-girlfriend and now-wife warmly. However, she was surprised when the Sussexes decided to step back from their royal duties and was not pleased with the way his grandson negotiated their way out. 'She made it clear to those close to her that privately she felt let down by the Sussexes' departure,' Jobson wrote, adding that the Queen found their decision 'short-sighted and a missed opportunity.'

King Charles was reportedly also a fan of Markle until their engagement. When a staff member congratulated the King following the announcement of Prince Harry and Markle's engagement, his reaction was 'notably restrained.'