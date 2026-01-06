Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed the New Year with major changes to their professional and personal lives. The Suits alum herself teased what lies ahead for her and her husband on her social media account, where she wrote, 'January: Reset & Rituals.'

However, the recent changes to Prince Harry and Markle's professional and personal lives are not sitting well with some critics. After the couple lost two of their trusted aides within a span of a few days, royal insider Kinsey Schofield has claimed that working for the Duchess was a 'dehumanizing experience,' according to a source.

Criticisms Left and Right

On a recent episode of TalkTV, royal insider Kinsey Schofield criticised Prince Harry and Markle for reportedly lacking leadership and having a questionable work ethic. Schofield believes that these are just two of the reasons why Prince Harry and Markle's staff quit their jobs.

'I had somebody that I believe did work for the Sussexes tell me that working for Meghan Markle was a dehumanizing experience. I think that's the perfect example right there of what some of these people must go through. I mean, Meredith Maines didn't even last a year. That I think says a lot,' she said.

Schofield also said that she thinks Prince Harry and Markle have a problem communicating with people. The latter has reportedly always demanded respect from others. However, this has resulted in Markle making other people feel very small. 'And that's not the way you behave to function in the entrepreneurial world,' she said.

Harry 'Courted' New PM for Security

During her conversation with host Kevin O'Sullivan, Schofield was asked to share her thoughts on Prince Harry potentially regaining security while he is in the United Kingdom. Schofield believes that Prince Harry would finally get what he has been fighting for because he personally courted Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his entire team.

'This is a new administration and Harry specifically courted... Harry went to Ukraine with one of the members. Harry has specifically courted Keir Starmer's new regime. And this is Keir Starmer's team doing that. This is all Keir Starmer and his government giving Harry what he wants,' she said.

A Highly-Anticipated Visit

According to People, Prince Harry regaining his security in the UK means that he can finally bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, to see their grandfather, King Charles. The dad of two has always been vocal about his concerns with bringing his wife and children to the UK. He said that he doesn't feel safe doing so without security protection.

Recent reports revealed that a female stalker came within a few feet of Prince Harry on multiple occasions while he was engaged in a charity activity in the UK.

Ties to Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry's concerns with his lack of security protection stemmed from a tragic incident in his life. Decades ago, Prince Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash while she was in Paris. Reports later revealed that the People's Princess was being chased by the paparazzi inside a tunnel.

The Duke of Sussex later expressed his worries about history possibly repeating itself if he and his family return to the UK without their security protection.