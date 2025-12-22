As the global memory shortage deepens, allegations of misconduct inside one of the world's most powerful chipmakers have added a new layer of controversy to an already shaky market.

With DRAM and NAND prices climbing at rates never seen before, claims that Samsung employees may have accepted kickbacks to divert scarce supplies threaten to undermine confidence across the semiconductor supply chain.

Reports suggest that companies willing to cross ethical boundaries can still obtain memory at comparatively reasonable prices. According to an investigation first reported by DigiTimes (as translated by VideoCardz), some distributors allegedly paid kickbacks to secure DRAM and NAND allocations during the height of the shortage, raising uncomfortable questions about internal controls and oversight.

Allegations Emerge Amid Memory Scarcity

Whenever a critical component becomes scarce, opportunities for exploitation tend to follow. In this case, the accusations against Samsung are especially damaging because they focus not on third-party brokers but on employees inside a leading manufacturer.

DigiTimes reports that distributors in Taiwan were involved in illicit arrangements with company staff, prompting an internal investigation and a shakeup in the marketing and sales divisions.

The report suggests that the alleged misconduct was not limited to junior roles. Sources familiar with the inquiry believe that even 'senior management level' employees may have violated internal policy. Interviews have reportedly been conducted with multiple staff based in Taiwan, while investigators are also examining potential links to Singapore and China.

Samsung under pressure after alleged DRAM and NAND bribery claims in Taiwan https://t.co/DnODrALjyW — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) December 19, 2025

Details surrounding the alleged bribes remain unclear. There has been no disclosure of how much distributors were willing to pay, or what quantities of memory were involved.

However, with bulk DRAM transactions potentially worth millions of dollars, even a slight diversion of supply could translate into enormous profits once resold at inflated market rates.

AI Demand Pushes DRAM And NAND Prices To Extremes

The backdrop to the allegations is an unprecedented surge in demand from AI-focused data centres. These facilities require vast quantities of high-performance DRAM, prompting manufacturers to prioritise enterprise clients over consumer markets.

As a result, DDR5 prices have reached record highs, with some analysts predicting that relief may not arrive until 2028 or later.

NAND flash is following a similar trajectory. Storage costs are rising in parallel with memory prices, compounding the strain on hardware manufacturers and end users alike.

Any distributor capable of acquiring supplies in this climate stands to benefit handsomely, which helps explain why the temptation to bend rules may be growing.

Despite the seriousness of the claims, the company at the centre of the controversy has so far declined to comment publicly. Its silence contrasts with the detailed assertions made by DigiTimes, fuelling speculation that the investigation may still be unfolding behind closed doors.

Consumers And Partners Lose Confidence

The fallout extends beyond corporate governance. Consumers already feel alienated by a memory market that appears increasingly hostile to retail buyers.

Moves by rivals such as Micron to scale back consumer-facing brands like Crucial have reinforced the perception that everyday customers are being deprioritised.

Rumours that production of SSDs might be halted were recently denied, but the mere suggestion heightened anxiety in an industry sensitive to supply shocks. Rising prices for DRAM, NAND and VRAM are forcing PC builders and gamers to delay upgrades or pay a premium for essential components.

With no clear resolution to the ongoing RAM shortage, consumers are likely to face sustained price increases in the coming months, a situation critics say is worsened by alleged unethical practices, including bribery, by major tech giants.