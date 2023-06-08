Instagram is reportedly working on an AI-based chatbot with multiple personalities. Moreover, the AI bot will help users create effective messages, in addition to offering free advice. Notably, users will be able to access the chatbot within any chat thread.

The AI bot will give advice in-stream. The Instagram AI bot will be similar to Snapchat's ChatGPT-style My AI chatbot, which is available to all users for free. Also, this will add a useful element to Instagram DMs in the form of AI responses.

Instagram AI Chatbot

According to a report by 91mobiles, Instagram's AI chatbot was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi, who is an app researcher. Paluzzi has a reputation for sharing updates about the app on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, Paluzzi shared screenshots that imply Instagram's AI bot is not only capable of responding to a user's inquiry but can also offer ideas.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

So, this AI bot can turn out to be a much-needed companion for Instagram users. You can ask questions within any chat thread simply by typing "@ai" into the chat field. You will be redirected to Instagram's AI bot, which will be available to answer questions and give advice at any time. For instance, you can ask the AI bot to give advice on how to write effective messages and captions.

Instagram also claims its new AI bot will help you to "find the best way to express yourself and get help writing messages." So, it is safe to assume that the AI bot will give tips on how to use the photo and video-sharing platform. Regrettably, it is unclear whether Instagram will roll out this feature in the near future.

The folks at GizChina believe there is a possibility that the AI chatbot will be available in the app in the coming days, given that Instagram has a history of taking design cues from other social media apps. For instance, Instagram is reportedly working on a Twitter-like text app. Although it will be a different app, it will connect to your Instagram account to pull your data.

The word on the street is that Instagram's Twitter-like app is slated to make its debut later this month. However, the exact launch timeline is still a mystery.

Benefits of Instagram chatbot

The AI bot is highly likely to have a slew of benefits. For example, Instagram's AI bot can help brands automate DMs, comments, and messages on their official Instagram page. Aside from this, the AI bot can play a vital role in growing engagement and increasing sales. Overall, Instagram's AI bot can help brands save a considerable amount of money and time by automating routine processes.

It looks like Instagram wants to introduce an AI chatbot to provide a superior user experience through free advice. After inviting the chatbot to join a chat, users can choose any chat style.

Instagram's AI chatbot personalities

According to Paluzzi, Instagram's AI chatbot will have 30 personalities that users can choose from. Apparently, Instagram developers are "developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways."

How will Instagram's AI bot work?

Details about how Instagram's chatbot will work are still scarce. However, it will probably work just like Snapchat's My AI. Snapchat users chat with and ask My AI questions. It is also worth noting that My AI is based on OpenAI's GPT tech. This AI is capable of suggesting proper lenses, advising weekend activities, giving tips from Snap Map, and more.

👻📱 Snapchat's new "My AI" feature is facing backlash, as users pan it and leave 1-star reviews, calling for its removal. Do you think @Snapchat should make changes or remove the feature altogether? Share your thoughts! #Snapchat #MyAI #UserFeedback pic.twitter.com/5ZfE4vkI0b — Mario Z. (@SuperMarioZa) April 24, 2023

On the downside, these AI-powered tools aren't problem free. To recap, Snapchat's My AI recently advised a teenager how to disguise the scent of marijuana and booze. As expected, the AI bot faced backlash from some Snapchat users and raised alarm among teens and parents.