Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly prepping to unveil a text-based app to compete against Twitter. It is worth noting that there are several apps that try to draw inspiration from Twitter in terms of functionality. Still, Twitter is at the forefront of text-based apps.

However, Instagram's purported text-based app could give Twitter a run for its money since it is already popular and has a mammoth user base. So, it is safe to say that Instagram's new text app will pit Mark Zuckerberg's Meta against Elon Musk's Twitter. Interestingly, Musk recently noted that Meta-owned WhatsApp cannot be trusted, claiming that the app could be secretly listening to users' conversations.

Furthermore, the 51-year-old business magnate announced Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter boss last month.

Now, the newly appointed Twitter CEO has reacted to the hype surrounding Instagram's Twitter rival. Taking to Twitter on May 22, Yaccarino said "Game on!" This is a major sign that Twitter is ready to go toe-to-toe with Instagram's new text-based app. Ahead of that, Lia Haberman has divulged a few details about the impending text-based app from Instagram.

Instagram's text-based app: Everything we know so far

According to Lia Haberman's ICYMI substack newsletter, the upcoming text-based app is codenamed Barcelona or Project 92 or P92. Since the team refers to it as Barcelona, that could be the moniker the app will carry. The tagline of this text-based app will be "Instagram for your thoughts."

Selected creators and influencers have already received key details about the upcoming text-based app. Reportedly, the app is in the testing phase at this time. Furthermore, the report suggests Instagram's text-based app could arrive in late June. A creator who reportedly attended the brief has shed some light on the upcoming app's compatibility.

Instagram’s new Twitter-like, text app may be here as soon as the end of June#instagram #twitter pic.twitter.com/BwvsxAkpx0 — Technology Edge (@Tech_EdgeTE) May 20, 2023

Apparently, Instagram's new text-based app will be compatible with Mastodon and other similar apps. To those unaware, Mastodon is open-source software that lets you run self-hosted social networking services. If the leaked images are anything to go by, the app will use the same colour theme as the Instagram app.

Also, you do not need to create a new username to sign in to the new app. According to a report by MySmartPrice, you can use your existing Instagram username and password to access the new text-based app. Moreover, your followers' lists will be synced in addition to your bio, username, as well as verification mark if you have one.

Other key details

Furthermore, you will be able to check out the profiles of other users on the app with the search feature. Following in the footsteps of the widely-popular microblogging platform, Instagram's new app will have a character limit of 500. The app will support files including photos, links, and even videos (up to 5 minutes long).

There are no prizes for guessing, users will be able to reply, like, or repost any post shared on the app. To ensure the safety of its users, the app will have multiple privacy-focused features. For instance, it will have Instagram-like community guidelines. So, if your Instagram account gets blocked, you will not be able to access the new app as well.

A leaked marketing slide which appears to show Instagram's new text-based app has gone viral on social media. The app is internally codenamed P92 or Barcelona. Users will be able to sign in with their Instagram username and password on the new app, reports said...#Techinformer pic.twitter.com/M53Wko8RqN — Tech Informer (@Tech_Informer_) May 20, 2023

The app will offer two-factor authentication for enhanced security. Users will be able to report spam, control replies, and mentions, or block other users. Aside from this, users will be able to mute/hide a specific word. The newsletter claims Instagram doesn't want to monetise the platform. In other words, we will not see ads on the text-based app, at least in the beginning.

Twitter, on the other hand, makes money by showing ads on the platform. Details about how Instagram's text-based app works are still scarce. Also, it is unclear whether it will garner popularity among users. Instagram has previously experimented with a separate app dubbed Threads, which was designed to facilitate interaction between you and your close Instagram friends.