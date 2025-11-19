Around 80 countries will observe International Men's Day on 19 November. The annual theme varies; for 2025, it is 'Celebrating Men and Boys'. Men face numerous challenges, with health being the most urgent issue. This month is also recognised as Movember, dedicated to raising funds for men's health initiatives.

IMD also designates November as Men's Equality Month, focusing on achieving equal treatment and care for men and boys. On 20 November, International Children's Day extends the celebration, honouring the vital bond between men and children.

Inspiration and Reflection

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the inspirations behind this year's theme. His famous quote, 'We must become the change we seek,' underscores the importance of leading by example to forge a fairer, safer society where everyone can prosper.

Former UK Prime Ministers have also voiced their support: 'This International Men's Day, let us recognise and celebrate the incredible contribution that men and boys make to society—and ensure they are not suffering in silence.'

One commentator highlighted the pressing issues: 'I recognize the important issues this event seeks to highlight, including men's health, male suicide rates, and the underperformance of boys in schools. These are serious issues that must be addressed in a considered way.'

Message from IMD Founder

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad & Tobago founded International Men's Day in 1999. His message emphasises its potential: 'International Men's Day has the potential to become the global medium to heal our world. The concept and themes of International Men's Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the broken-hearted, transcend barriers, eliminate stereotypes, and create a more caring humanity.'

Health and Wellbeing: Critical Focus Areas

IMD advocates for addressing men's health challenges to enable communities to reach their full potential. Alarmingly, the suicide rate among men is three times higher than among women, and men on average die 4 to 5 years earlier.

According to the World Population Review, Monaco has the highest life expectancy in the world, with 84.6 years for men and 88.6 years for women. However, healthy life expectancy (HALE)—the years lived in good health—remains shorter than overall life expectancy.

Men are nearly twice as likely to suffer from lung cancer as women, and they are twice as prone to heart disease. These stark statistics highlight the urgent need for targeted health interventions.

Broader Social Issues

Beyond health, men are victims of crime and violence. IMD research indicates that one in three men have experienced domestic violence, often kept silent due to stigma. Financial stress exacerbates mental health struggles, leading to anxiety, depression, insomnia, and physical problems like high blood pressure.

Cultural expectations can further complicate men's mental health, making open discussions about money and emotional wellbeing vital. Promoting dialogue can be the first step towards healing and social change.

UK Leads the Way

On 18 November 2025, the UK Department of Health and Social Care launched its first Men's Health Strategy, aligning with IMD 2025. Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, stated: For too long, men's health has been overlooked. There has been a reluctance to accept that men suffer specific inequalities and hardships.'

The UK government plans to invest £3.6 million over three years in suicide prevention projects targeting middle-aged men in local communities. An additional £3 million will support community-based men's health programmes.

Streeting added, 'This strategy marks a turning point—the first time we're taking comprehensive, coordinated action to address the health challenges facing men and boys.'

As the UK celebrates Men's Day in Movember, this initiative underscores a commitment to recognising and addressing men's health and social issues.