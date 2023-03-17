* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

The housing crisis in the UK is a long-standing issue that has stretched back decades, with a backlog of more than 4.3 million homes, according to the British think tank Centre for Cities. To get started on catching up with the huge backlog, councils, and housing associations must speed up the process of re-homing people and concentrate on building more homes.

However, seemingly small tasks such as the installation of intercom and access control systems often take up a lot of time and resources, distracting associations from their central mandate. These systems traditionally use telephone wires and are costly and time-consuming to install. In contrast, new wireless solutions are much quicker and affordable to implement, greatly reducing the burden on housing associations and property managers, according to Intratone UK, a supplier of intercoms, access control systems, and digital notice boards.

Intratone is part of the Cogelec group, which was founded in 2000 in France, with products sold in 12 countries, including the UK, Germany, and the Benelux region. It is one of the largest suppliers of access control systems in France and has more than 40 patented inventions.

According to Intratone, wireless systems' ease of installation can also save installing contractors time and money, as the installation timeframe for an entire block is reduced from 3 days to around 3-4 hours. Wired systems require a significant amount of digging to lay down the cables, which can expose work crews to harmful asbestos. There is also a challenge in gaining consent from tenants due to the large amount of complicated work needed, as Section 20 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 requires that landlords consult tenants before beginning any major works that will cost each tenant more than £250.

On the other hand, Intratone's wireless systems require just three small components to be installed – the video door entry panel, the central controlling unit, and the 4G module, which is used to communicate wirelessly. Intratone says that due to its minimally invasive installation process and subscription-based model, property managers do not need to conduct time-consuming Section 20 consultations.

By choosing to go wireless, housing associations and installation contractors can also cut down on carbon emissions, as work is finished quicker. Intratone says that shifting to smart home technology is greener, as this makes homes more energy-efficient. This includes property access solutions, where wireless systems do away with clunky plastic handsets and many meters of cables. Remote online access management systems also allow housing managers to become less reliant on site visits. They can save on fuel by having to do fewer time-intensive car journeys to multiple sites to update key fobs or let contractors in.

Residents will find Intratone's wireless systems easier to use, as they can manage access to their flats remotely, allowing entry to people that don't have key fobs. Property managers can remotely program one-time access codes for service personnel such as cleaners and repair technicians, greatly increasing security for the premises. Intratone provides a turnkey service, where access control systems are shipped with all the necessary specifications from the client pre-loaded. This makes the process simpler for housing managers and installers, removing the need to individually programme each piece of equipment.

"Housing associations are striving to re-home people, but they can also get tied up in dealing with intercom and access control issues. So, if we can save their time by implementing more straightforward wireless solutions, they can have more time and resources to dedicate towards the most important part of their jobs. This is how we can contribute to help cut down the UK's housing backlog and make sure Britons are able to move into safe and secure homes," says Victor d'Allancé, director of international development of Cogelec.

According to d'Allancé, Intratone is encouraging clients in the UK to shift from the old wired intercom systems and adopt new wireless technologies, as these bring a host of advantages, including increased convenience and sustainability.

"Intratone's mission is to make life easier for all those that interact with the brand. Housing managers will benefit greatly from going wireless, especially with the government and housing associations looking to ramp up building. Our more than 20 years of experience in the French market shows that wireless is indeed the better alternative, and we are confident that more customers in the UK will adopt this technology."

