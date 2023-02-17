iOS 17, Apple's upcoming operating system for mobile devices, is expected to be revealed by the company in a few months. It is set to replace the iOS 16, which introduced improvements on the Lock Screen and support for Dynamic Island. Here's what we currently know about the upcoming version of iOS.

iOS 17 release date, announcement speculations

Apple has not yet officially revealed the iOS 17, but tech watchers have already made educated guesses on when this could happen based on the company's past iOS releases. Apple usually releases its mobile operating systems at its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference, which is also likely to happen this year, according to BGR.

Meanwhile, Trusted Reviews also came up with almost the same announcement window prediction. "We fully expect iOS 17 to be revealed at a live-streamed keynote on the first day of WWDC 2023. The dates are yet to be confirmed by Apple, but if it follows its regular first week of June schedule, it'll take place between 5 – 9 June 2023, with the announcement likely on 5 June 2023," the publication noted.

Both sources also pointed out that after the reveal, the iOS 17 will likely be first released in beta form to developers. It will later be available in public beta before its launch sometime in September alongside the iPhone 15.

iOS 17 won't contain a lot of new features

Recent rumours suggest that the upcoming iOS 17 won't be as big of an update as the iOS 16 and other recent versions of the mobile operating. The main reason for this is that Apple is reallocating some of its resources from the iOS and macOS development teams to work on the software side of the rumoured new AR/VR headset, which will reportedly be launched at WWDC 2023. This update came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who has a pretty solid track record on Apple-related predictions.

iOS 17-supported iPhone models

Since the upcoming version won't introduce a lot of new features, it will likely continue to support the same models supported by the current iOS 16. This means that most iPhones from the iPhone 8 onward get the iOS 17 update, as shown in the list below: