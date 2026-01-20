As news of advanced spyware exploiting vulnerabilities prompts Apple to force iOS 26 on iPhones, rumours of Apple's next major iOS update, iOS 27, are now circulating, six months before its official release.

Apple is rolling out the first beta of iOS 27 in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it launches major updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, AND visionOS. The iOS 27 update will become available to all compatible iPhone users, per MacRumors.

In an earlier Bloomberg report, analysts say iOS 27's key components would include enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features and major quality improvements. The report also emphasises that a Snow Leopard-style update for iOS 27 was in the works as Apple moves to enhance iOS's efficiency and stability.

Apple seriously HAS to focus the 27 updates ENTIRELY on stability.



It's just not even a "oh you're just a nerd, you always figure out bugs and such" no. It's literally the norm now. It's basically impossible to NOT encounter bugs within MINUTES of using it. pic.twitter.com/uqZJbLkz2O — Tim 🏳️‍🌈 (@LuftkoppTim) January 4, 2026

Revamped Siri, Apple Intelligence

Siri gets a highly anticipated upgrade in the iOS 26.4 update, rumoured to be the fruit of Apple Inc.'s and Google's high-profile collaboration, in which Apple Foundation Models will build upon Google's Gemini models. It hasn't been long since the major restructuring of Apple's Siri team in April of last year. Vision Pro creator Mike Rockwell and his software group are moving toward a revamped voice assistant.

With the revamped Siri, the voice assistant could read calendar events to offer proactive recommendations, recall past conversations, and sound more natural in user interactions. Behind Siri's major overhaul is Apple's app internally referred to as 'Veritas,' which the company's AI division has been using to test the significant modifications, per Bloomberg.

New Siri UI is able to Enable on Apple Inteligence unsupported device🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/6pf68MJAxg — はやと (@8810cfw) June 18, 2024

According to a Mint exclusive, the redesigned Siri UI uses animated visuals, and the report shared an animated Finder icon concept and Memoji characters as part of the upgrade.

Apple has fallen behind in AI tech, leading the tech titan to put more effort into Siri's overhaul. In a Power On report, Apple upgraded Apple Intents- the framework behind Siri, Spotlight, and Apple's widgets- could potentially transform Siri into the hands-free assistant that controls the iPhone. This means users could ask Siri to find a photo, apply edits, and mail it to someone, or log in to a platform without having to drop whatever else they are doing and just give voice commands.

Apple Intelligence received one of the key updates this year. Earlier versions of Apple intelligence included AI-generated notification summaries that streamlined alerts and made them brief summaries. According to sources, iOS 27 features enhanced Apple Intelligence across Spotlight, Photos, and even Calendar.

MacObserver also notes another major feature to look out for on iOS 27- the Health + and AI Wellness Agent. According to the report, the new Apple Health app features an artificial intelligence agent to help manage health through on-device processing of fitness plans, goals, and wellness insights.

Apple's Ambitious Approach

iOS 27 and AI enhancements show that Apple is serious about polishing its foundation and keeping up with other tech companies. Siri, launched 11 years ago, will be fully transformed into an intelligent voice assistant, more sophisticated than those of Amazon Inc. and Google Inc.

As tradition dictates, users can expect these features to be introduced to the public at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), followed by a public release alongside the new iPhone models in September. Siri's enhancements are expected to be part of Spring's iOS 26.4 rollout.