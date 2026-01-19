In a sharp escalation of tensions in the mobile gaming world, Slither.io has accused Google's artificial intelligence (AI) of disseminating 'libelous statements' by wrongly linking their multiplayer game to rival Snake.io on Netflix. The accusation appeared in a post on X on Sunday, fuelling discussions about AI reliability and brand confusion in the sector.

The post has since garnered significant attention, amassing over 44,000 likes, more than 3,000 reposts, and hundreds of replies within hours of publication, highlighting the rapid viral spread of the controversy on social media platforms.

The Spark of the Latest Clash

Slither.io's official X account posted a screenshot showing its AI overview, erroneously claiming the game is available on Netflix. The full post stated: 'No @Google @GeminiApp, as we told you last month, our game is not available on N*tflix! We are also in a lawsuit against the company behind 'Sn*ke.io N*TFLIX'! Fix your dollar store offbrand garbage temu walmart AI and stop publishing libelous statements about our game! Thanks.'

No @Google @GeminiApp, as we told you last month, our game is not available on N*tflix! We are also in a lawsuit against the company behind "Sn*ke​.io N*TFLIX"! Fix your dollar store offbrand garbage temu walmart AI and stop publishing libelous statements about our game! Thanks pic.twitter.com/JdieliIJBT — slither.io (@slitherio) January 18, 2026

This direct callout not only criticises the AI's accuracy but also ties the errors to Snake.io's integration with Netflix Games, suggesting that the rival's prominence is contributing to ongoing mix-ups that undermine Slither.io's distinct identity.

The post included a media attachment, a screenshot of the Gemini response, which visually underscored the alleged misinformation. Replies ranged from supportive comments to humorous memes, with users quoting phrases like 'dollar store offbrand garbage temu walmart AI' and sharing videos or images to amplify the ridicule.

This incident builds on a prior complaint from December 2025, when Slither.io similarly addressed Gemini, posting: 'Why is your lake-draining clanker AI spreading false info @Google @GeminiApp? We would never collaborate with N*tflix!' That earlier outburst also highlighted the same issue of false Netflix associations, indicating a recurring problem in which AI-generated content confuses the two games.

Why is your lake-draining clanker AI spreading false info @Google @GeminiApp? We would never collaborate with N*tflix! Yuck! I'm curious what atrocious falsehoods appear for everyone else when they Google search for "https://t.co/hvWrZJ8TzM Netflix"! Reply with screenshots! pic.twitter.com/HPkwxOvCUL — slither.io (@slitherio) December 29, 2025

Roots of the Rivalry: A Trademark Tangle

The core of the conflict lies in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Lowtech Studios, the developers behind Slither.io, against Kooapps, the creators of Snake.io. The legal action, initiated in the United States federal court in 2023, alleges that Snake.io's logo, gameplay mechanics, and overall presentation bear a striking resemblance to Slither.io, potentially causing consumer confusion.

Slither.io, originally launched in March 2016 by developer Steve Howse under Lowtech Studios, became a viral sensation as a free-to-play browser and mobile game. Players control a snake that grows by consuming multicoloured pellets scattered across a map, while navigating to avoid collisions with other players' snakes in a massively multiplayer online environment.

At its peak, it attracted millions of daily users and inspired numerous imitations in the .io game genre.

Snake.io, developed by Kooapps and released later, offers similar mechanics but has been integrated into Netflix's gaming service since around 2022, providing it with enhanced visibility through the streaming platform's subscriber base. This partnership has amplified Snake.io's reach, but Slither.io contends it has led to widespread conflation, including in AI responses and media coverage.

In a related development, Slither.io publicly requested that X reinstate Snake.io's suspended account, explaining in a post last Thursday: 'We are in a lawsuit against @snakeiogame but their account was suspended! Their posts contain relevant evidence we can no longer access! Please restore their account!' This move emphasises the lawsuit's reliance on social media evidence, such as posts that could demonstrate trademark similarities or marketing strategies.

Hi @Support, we are in a lawsuit against @snakeiogame but their account was suspended! Their posts contain relevant evidence we can no longer access! Please tell us EXACTLY why their account was suspended, or we will issue a subpoena to X! Also, please restore their account! pic.twitter.com/GvugpnVLhr — slither.io (@slitherio) January 15, 2026

What Lies Ahead?

With the lawsuit still progressing through the US courts, Slither.io's proactive use of social media may compel Google to address Gemini's handling of game-related queries more robustly. Potential outcomes could include refinements to AI algorithms to better respect trademark boundaries or even broader industry guidelines.

Meanwhile, the gaming community remains engaged, sharing screenshots of their Google AI overviews and debating the ethics of game cloning. If the pattern continues, this could evolve into a landmark case influencing how digital platforms manage intellectual property in an AI-driven era.