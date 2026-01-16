Apple's first foldable iPhone has been the subject of speculation, and early this year, the leaks began gaining traction once again. A leak containing the iPhone Fold's design and specs has recently surfaced, sparking debate once again about how foldable smartphone technology is reshaping the iPhone lineup and how this affects consumers who aren't bothered by the hefty price tag.

Tech and supply-chain analyst Jeff Pu has released an investor note, based on industry supply-chain checks and distributed only to institutional clients, detailing the hardware specs of the upcoming iPhone Fold and the iPhone 18 series models to be released this year, as shared by 9to5Mac.

According to Jeff Pu's note, despite Apple's forecast of a market slowdown, it's well-positioned to strengthen its foothold this year. That said, despite a projected 4% decline in smartphone shipments next year, the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup could defy the trend for Apple Inc. Jeff Pu predicts that iPhone shipments will be at 250 million units this year, raising the YOY increase to 2%, and lifting Apple's market share from 20% in 2025 to 21% in 2026.

The iPhone Fold

Jeff Pu says the much-awaited iPhone Fold will utilise an aluminium and titanium combination, supporting his previous reports on the materials to be used in the upcoming iPhone model. Pu's prediction of the iPhone Fold is a 7.8" internal and 5.3" external screens, while the iPhone 18 Pro's screen size will be at 6.3″, and 6.9" for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

All iPhones in the 18 lineup will run on Apple's C2 Baseband chips (replacing Qualcomm's models) and feature 18MP and 6MP back and front cameras, respectively. But the iPhone Fold cameras are all 18MP, whether folded or unfolded. Jeff Pu also reiterates that the iPhone Fold will not have the Face ID iPhone users are accustomed to, but instead will use an under-display Touch ID.

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to measure approximately 4.5 mm when laid flat, raising concerns about its material.

Onlookers expect the release of the three new iPhone models mentioned for the fall of 2026, while the base iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 aren't expected until spring of this year.

Pu also highlighted Apple's move to N2 silicon, WMCM packaging, and 12GB LPDDR5 throughout the entire iPhone 18 line to support AI-heavy workloads on the devices. The report states that these upgrades are essential for more advanced AI processing, including an improved Siri.

Should Pu's leaks prove substantiated with the official release of the iPhone 18 line and the iPhone Fold, the newest iPhone model could very well redefine Apple's strategy for its flagship devices, exploring new categories and expanding its portfolio.

As Apple continues to withhold information until after its official launch of the new iPhones this year, the iPhone Fold could transform the evolution of mobile computing not just for Apple but for the rest of the smartphone market.