Tech enthusiasts are looking back at the glory days of Apple's hardware following a popular social media post celebrating the iPhone 13 Pro. While modern handsets continue to evolve, many users feel that this specific model represented the pinnacle of smartphone design and performance. This wave of appreciation arrives at a curious moment, as rumours circulate that the upcoming iPhone 18 may not arrive on schedule.

A straightforward image was all it took to get Apple fans arguing once again. On 1 January, an X user, Sid (@immasiddx), posted a photo of the iPhone 13 Pro family with a short message: 'iPhones PEAKED here.' It didn't take long for the post to go viral, picking up thousands of likes and comments from people who still feel that this specific model was the best-looking phone Apple ever made.

Is the iPhone 13 Pro the Last 'Perfect' Model?

The photo featured the iPhone 13 Pro in an eye-catching Sierra Blue shade, which really resonated with loyal Apple followers. To many, the appeal went beyond just the choice of colours; it represented a time when the handsets felt well-proportioned and sleek. This was a period before cameras took up so much space, and the overall look became too bold.

'It was actually really good imo,' Sid wrote. Responding to an X user's observation about the iPhone 13 Pro's long-lasting battery, he wrote, 'It's still the GOAT when it comes to battery life.'

It was actually really good imo. — sid (@immasiddx) January 1, 2026

It’s still the GOAT when it comes to battery life — sid (@immasiddx) January 1, 2026

The feedback on X showed a familiar feeling among Apple fans that the brand has moved away from its design philosophy. People commented on how much they missed the sleek look and smaller camera size of the iPhone 13 Pro, usually comparing it to the much bulkier designs seen on the latest handsets.

This is the best iPhone.😭😭 — CHEV. (@__gratis) January 1, 2026

'This is the best iPhone,' one X user noted, prompting Sid to reply, 'facts.' Another iPhone 13 Pro fan wrote, 'This was a masterpiece. My son has still it and works great.'

This was a masterpiece. My son has still it and works great. — filos 🤖 (@filos) January 1, 2026

A few people looked back even further, suggesting that older models like the iPhone XS Max were actually the high point for Apple's styling. Although opinions were split—with fans of the latest versions backing Apple's move toward better cameras and faster speeds—the debate showed a clear split between those who value looks and those who prioritise new features.

Breaking a Tradition: The iPhone 18 Rumours

Sid's post went viral largely because of its timing. This fresh wave of love for the iPhone 13 Pro comes just as rumours are picking up about Apple's future roadmap, with some reports suggesting that the next major flagship launch might be pushed back.

Apple is reportedly shaking up its release strategy for 2026.



​The standard iPhone 18 will bypass a September launch, moving instead to Spring 2027.



This September will be reserved exclusively for the high-end lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the highly anticipated… pic.twitter.com/VrxlZkNEm3 — Ranjan Singh (@Tech_Marcell) January 2, 2026

A report from MacRumors, based on supply chain information, suggests that Apple might skip the standard iPhone 18 launch in autumn 2026. This would be a notable departure from the company's usual yearly release habit. Instead, the plan seems to be to debut the iPhone 18 Pro models first, alongside the much-anticipated folding iPhone, while holding back the basic iPhone 18 until spring 2027.

The word on the street is that the delay is part of Apple's plan to handle a more complicated range of products while taking some of the pressure off its production lines. If these reports are accurate, it would represent one of the most significant changes to the company's iPhone rollout in years.