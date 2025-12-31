The most talked-about device of 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, is back to drawing attention on the last day of 2025. A recent leak on Samsung's most popular flagship phone focused on its design update.

On 30 December, X user @OnLeaks tweeted a snippet of the redesign of the Galaxy S26 Ultra centred on the device's camera module, albeit using a dummy phone, with an emphasis on the camera bump, which looks strikingly similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, where it sits in a raised island above the rear panel.

The image of Samsung Galaxy S26's noticeably pronounced camera highlights Samsung's decision to prioritise camera upgrades, sparking online debate on whether style over performance is Samsung's new trend.

In a 9to5Google report, the device's rounded corners suggest that the new flagship does not look any different than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The report also criticised the camera bump, raising concerns on wobbling when laid flat.

Performance vs Design

In a separate report Android Authority shared back in October, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera layout was confirmed from an accidental leak from a Thinborne case. The report stated that the pill-shaped housing for the device's three lenses confirmed Samsung's decision to forego the squared off design to prioritise streamlined curves.

Meanwhile, Phone Arena's July leak suggested Samsung may have opted for a slightly larger 200-MP camera than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, indicating enhanced image quality, suggesting that its new look balances a slimmer profile and a more pronounced camera cut-out, demonstrating the compromises that took place.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Live Image 🥹



What We Know So Far?

✅ 6.9" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

✅ 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy

✅ 200MP Main

✅ 50MP UW

✅ 12MP (3x) Telephoto

✅ 50MP (5x) Telephoto

✅ 12MP Front

✅ 5000mAh + 60W

✅ 25W Qi2 Wireless

✅ IP68

✅ One UI 8.5

✅ 7.9mm & S-Pen



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jVSHaOMvrx — Sufiyan Technology (@RealSufiyanKhan) December 30, 2025

Samsung's trade-off of performance versus a balanced design and weight highlights the South Korean company's efforts to provide real-world photography benefits. In hindsight, Samsung may have considered the consumers' openness to thicker camera modules in exchange for more sophisticated camera hardware, as in Apple's iPhone Pro series.

In an industry perspective, more sophisticated camera hardware is increasingly preferred. Larger apertures, computational photography enhancements, and multiple focal lengths are particularly challenging to integrate with physical constraints, suggesting that thinner smartphones have to make such trade-offs.

Despite the design leaks for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26, it is worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm any of these design previews we've been getting. As most of these leaks have been based on prototypes, analysts can only give us a preview of the design and hardware, which, along with specifications, can and are likely to change upon its official release.

Tradeoff or No Tradeoff

As of the end of December 2025, the Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks indicate the flagship is likely taking the larger camera bump and refined camera hardware direction, a decision that will either pay off or spark continuous debate on whether functionality foregoes style or vice versa. Until Samsung's official reveal, consumers and fans can only speculate.