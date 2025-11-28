Investors marveled at the AI push of mega-cap tech titans this year. However, they were surprised to learn that artificial intelligence investments will continue to rise by billions of dollars. Looking ahead, the potential wave of high-profile AI startups going public could shake the markets further in 2026.

The accelerating adoption of AI confirms that the hype cycle is over. Money flowed into the AI industry through the funding rounds of several startups. This year is also a record fundraising year for the UK. HSBC estimates that AI firms will capture an estimated £3.4 billion in funding by year-end.

Big companies building core large language models (LLMs) and generative AI technology like OpenAI and Anthropic would likely lead the IPO frenzy. Interestingly, a British brand focused on women's health and wellness is a potential candidate.

Female Technology

Female technology companies, or femtechs, have attracted investors, and the base is growing. Amboy Street Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on women's health and sexual wellness, published the Ghost Market Report, highlighting the overlooked healthcare needs of women.

UK-based SheSpot operates in the women's healthcare industry, a $60 billion market opportunity. This femtech, founded by Holly Jackson and Kalila Bolton, has joined the AI bandwagon. SheSpot is building a next-generation tech platform designed to become increasingly personalised and AI-driven.

In 2023, the online platform for women's sexual wellness was recognized as a TechRound Top 10 SexTech Business. SheSpot offers over 100 products promoting self-care and pleasure and aims to capture a significant share of the estimated 500 million women.

Jackson and Bolton confirmed that securing funds and even insurance is a challenge for SheSpot. The founders say the business is misclassified as part of the adult industry and therefore high risk. They add that SheSpot is a satellite in orbit, unable to reach its full potential because it can't operate like other businesses.

SheSpot's LinkedIn account, however, says the business is raising funds through the UK's Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS).

Ambitious Scale

OpenAI and Anthropic are shoo-ins as the most anticipated AI IPO candidates. The ChatGPT creator is likely to go first sometime in the second half of 2026. Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, already said the capital requirement to build AI infrastructure, including data centres and chips, is massive. The goal is to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Thus far, Anthropic is content with private funding, and an IPO is less urgent for now. Amazon and Google fund their R&D to help scale the business. Still, going public is not without risks. There are growing fears that the AI bubble will burst due to aggressive spending by tech titans. It could shut the IPO window.

According to published reports, AI startups have raised between $100 million (£75.78 million) and $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion). Cursor, an AI-powered code editor and integrated development environment (IDE), raised a total of $3.3 billion (£2.5 billion) in three separate funding rounds in 2025.

Other potential IPO candidates with valuations over $100 billion (£75.5 billion) include Databricks and xAI.

On the femtech side, one of the top AI startups to invest in 2026 is Flo Health. The London-based company has achieved unicorn status and a valuation of over $1 billion (£755.6 million). Its Flo app tracks menstrual cycles, ovulation, and pregnancy, and is now the most popular women's health app.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional guidance before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.