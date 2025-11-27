The biggest sale of the year happens tomorrow—28 November 2025, Black Friday—and shoppers are surely gearing up to spend big and get the most value for their money.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) says that this US holiday is expected to exceed £810 billion ($1 trillion) for the first time, with average consumer spending projected at £720 ($890) this season, including £510 ($628) spent on gifts.

Yet, behind the excitement lie familiar risks: impulse buying, overspending, and debt accumulation. With that in mind, here are some ways to help you enjoy the thrill without regret.

Black Friday: The Biggest Sale Of The Year

The Thanksgiving weekend has long been a staple day of the US shopping calendar, and Black Friday remains its crown jewel. Phil Rist, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics, explained to the NRF: 'Many Americans consider shopping to be an important part of their Thanksgiving holiday and one of the best ways to get deals on gifts.'

He added, 'Of those planning to take advantage of sales, over half say it's because the deals are too good to pass up. Others point to the tradition or simply say they like to start their holiday shopping during the long weekend.'

For many, resisting such offers is nearly impossible. But if you want to embrace the season of giving without draining your wallet, here are the smart ways you should try when shopping during the biggest sale of the year.

10 Smart Ways to Save on Black Friday

Reports from Investopedia, Finance Monthly, and Nasdaq highlight practical strategies to keep spending under control this holiday season.

1. Set a clear budget before shopping—plan the things that you will spend on.

Black Friday can be overwhelming, and without a plan, it's easy to overspend. Decide who you're buying for and how much you want to spend. Having a set budget keeps impulse purchases in check and ensures your money goes further.

2. Avoid debt traps — don't rely on credit for deals.

Avoid relying on credit cards to chase deals. Using money you've already set aside prevents high-interest debt from erasing the value of your savings. Borrowing may make a deal seem cheaper upfront, but the long-term cost can outweigh any discount.

3. Prioritise essential items first—it's great to get deals on stuff that you really need.

Make sure you purchase the items you truly need before splurging on 'nice-to-have' deals. Prioritising essentials helps you stay on budget and ensures the most important purchases are covered.

4. Pause before making major purchases—do you really need it?

Give yourself time to think, maybe 24 hours, before buying big-ticket items. This pause helps you determine whether a purchase is genuinely needed or simply an impulse reaction to marketing hype.

5. Be aware of marketing tactics and urgency pressure—don't be carried away.

Black Friday promotions are designed to create urgency, from 'limited time only' offers to 'doorbuster deals.' Recognising these tactics can help you avoid overspending and make more thoughtful choices.

6. Focus on value, not just discounts—is it worth it?

Before clicking 'checkout', consider the true value of your purchases. Sometimes experiences or thoughtful gifts are more meaningful than accumulating material items. Avoid being drawn purely by flashy discounts.

7. Compare prices and check price history—look at other shops.

Not every advertised sale is genuine. Comparing prices across multiple retailers and checking historical prices ensures that the deal is actually worthwhile.

8. Stack savings when possible—take advantage of vouchers and rewards.

Use cashback, discount codes, reward programs, or discounted gift cards to amplify your savings. These small additions can add up significantly over several purchases.

9. Shop online to avoid crowds—it's convenient, plus it's comfy at home.

If busy stores and chaos aren't your thing, shopping online is a smart alternative. Just be mindful of store-credit-card promotions, which can carry high interest if not managed carefully.

10. Check store policies before buying—make sure you didn't miss the fine print.

Always read the fine print on return windows, restocking fees, and final-sale items. Understanding store policies beforehand prevents surprises and ensures your purchase truly is a good deal.

Shop Smart, Not Hard

Black Friday may be the biggest shopping event of the year, but with a little planning and careful strategy, you can take full advantage of the deals without overspending. With these tips in mind, you're ready to navigate the chaos, find the best bargains, and make the most of the season's biggest sale. Happy shopping!