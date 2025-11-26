Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood has long been a Tesla bull. In a recent interview, reposted on social media platform X by Elon Musk himself, Wood described Musk as the Thomas Edison of our age, emphasising his innovative ingenuity.

'I think he's a very good person. If I had to say one thing, he wants to do the right thing,' Wood said.

She highlighted that Musk originally launched Tesla as an environmental initiative and that his plans for SpaceX — to send humanoid robots and eventually humans to Mars — could revolutionise life on Earth and benefit humanity as a whole.

Support for Musk's $1 Trillion Pay Package

Just days before Musk secured 75% shareholder approval for his proposed $1 trillion (£758.4 billion) pay package — subject to meeting ambitious operational targets — Wood expressed confidence on X that the package would pass despite resistance.

Supporting her optimism, Wood recalled that Musk achieved the operational milestones tied to his 2018 pay package of $56 billion (£42.4 billion) much earlier than expected.

'He accomplished those expectations two years earlier than we expected him to,' she said. She noted Tesla's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by over 40% on average — a rare achievement for any company.

Wood added, 'It is a win-win for all of us if Elon succeeds this time around the way he did the last. I hope the appeals court does the right thing.'

Tesla Stock Forecast and Future Valuations

Earlier this year, Wood forecast that Tesla's stock could surge to $2,600 (£1,971) per share within five years.

Ark Invest, in collaboration with Mach33, also predicted that SpaceX could reach an enterprise value of $2.5 trillion (£1.8 trillion) by 2030. Using Monte Carlo simulations, the report said there's a 25% chance SpaceX's valuation could soar as high as $3.1 trillion (£2.3 trillion) by the end of the decade.

The report described SpaceX's business model as a flywheel: using cash from satellite and rocket sales to fund orbital bandwidth projects, generating revenue from Starlink customers, and reinvesting in further growth.

By around 2035, Ark expects SpaceX to generate annual revenues of approximately $300 billion (£227.5 billion), with the Starlink constellation fully operational. This would enable the company to sustain satellites, boost investments in Mars exploration, and significantly improve Starship's reusability, allowing for more launches with fewer vehicles.

Long-Term Outlook: SpaceX's Potential and Challenges

The report projected SpaceX's valuation could reach as high as $12.8 trillion (£9.7 trillion) by 2040. However, these forecasts hinge heavily on Starship's reliability as an interplanetary vehicle.

It assumes that Starships will utilise Mars-adapted Optimus robots, with the fleet potentially growing into the millions over time. The workforce would then be tasked with building infrastructure to support a permanent colony on Mars, with Ark Invest predicting productivity will improve as the technology matures.

Elon Musk's ventures continue to push the boundaries of innovation. As Wood notes, his ambitions — and the potential value they could unlock — make him a defining figure of our age, much like Thomas Edison was in his era.

