Warner Music Group (WMG) and Suno just burned the peace pipe and have formed a 'one-of-its-kind partnership.' This collaboration could be the start of a generative music revolution.

The landmark agreement between one of the world's largest music companies and an AI music leader will define the future of ethical, licensed generative AI music. It should also serve as a blueprint for how generative AI companies and the music industry can move forward, with appropriate legal certainty and artist control.

Victory for the Creative Community

Robert Kyncl, CEO of WMG, said, 'This landmark pact with Suno is a victory for the creative community that benefits everyone. With Suno rapidly scaling, both in users and monetization, we've seized this opportunity to shape models that expand revenue and deliver new fan experiences.'

When Kyncl said AI becomes pro-artist, he meant that Suno commits to licensed models rather than illegally 'web scraping' or extracting copyrighted music from the internet to train its models. Artists will be safe because they cannot be involuntarily copied or cloned. Choice and control lie with them.

Under the pro-artist agreement and its opt-in mechanism, only the artist, not the label or the AI company, can decide whether Suno's AI models can use their specific, proprietary assets. These assets that generate music include unique voices, styles, images, names, or master recordings.

AI is the Tool to Create and Experience Music

The four founders of Suno focused on building an audio-based Large Language Model (LLM) for practical, enterprise applications. The application transcribed and analyzed financial data or S&P shareholder earnings call recordings. S&P Global eventually bought the specialized AI startup.

The same group then began playing and hacking their speech models to generate more creative sounds, from humming to singing. After nights of jamming and making music, an idea hit them. Instead of finance, why not use their AI for music?

Today, Suno is a music company with the best music model, bringing the joy of musical expression to everyone, everywhere. The purpose is to transform how people create and experience music. Furthermore, AI is Suno's tool, not its identity.

'Our partnership with Warner Music unlocks a bigger, richer Suno experience for music lovers, and accelerates our mission to change the place of music in the world by making it more valuable to billions of people,' said Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno.

Suno acquired Songkick, WMG's live music and concert-discovery platform. Songkick, a fan destination, is a fusion of interactive music and live performance. It can further deepen the artist-fan connection.

Regarding income and revenue streams, Suno AI makes money through a freemium subscription model. The licensing and partnership agreements create its revenue streams.

For 2026, Suno will update its platform and launch new, more advanced and licensed models. The music company will also require payments for audio downloads.

Powerful Momentum

WMG is a $15 billion publicly listed company; its shares trade on the Nasdaq Composite Index. In Q4 fiscal 2025 (quarter ended 30 September 2025), revenues increased 15% to $1.9 billion compared to Q4 fiscal 2024, a new record.

Kyncl stated, 'Our powerful momentum is underpinned by increasing the value of music - through volume and rate increases - and now with incremental revenue opportunities in AI.' The partnership with Suno is timely and should usher in the generative music revolution set to begin in fiscal 2026.