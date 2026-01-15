Iran delivered a strong warning to US President Donald Trump, displaying a graphic of his unsuccessful assassination in 2024 and suggesting that 'bullets won't miss this time.'

It was aired when the situation between the two countries is on edge, as the threat of a military conflict escalates, and the US-Iran relations are on the verge of crumbling, as demonstrations continue in Iran, and the possibility of military action.

Iran posts threatening picture and three-word warning

A threatening message was broadcast by the Iranian state TV on Wednesday to Trump, displaying a picture of his 2024 Pennsylvania campaign rally, at which he was shot by gunman Thomas Crooks.

The video read, 'This time it will not miss the target.' The clip went viral on social media and Iranian stations, and was a clear indication of a direct threat to the President.

The picture and the text are perceived as provocative, since Trump has just said aggressive things about Iran.

Trump took to Truth Social to post his thoughts, 'If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,' he wrote. 'We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!' he added.

The protests of the Iranian people against economic difficulties and the state are fatal, and over 2,000 demonstrators have been reported dead since December 2022.

Iran's threat to assassinate Trump is not new

Over a year earlier, US officials declared that an Afghan national, Farhad Shakeri (51 years old, residing in Tehran), was accused of plotting to kill Trump.

The Justice Department reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) had instructed Shakeri to spy on the president and may even kill him. There were also other people who were accused of supporting surveillance.

Authorities were then very vocal about the threats Iran had against American leaders.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, 'there are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran.'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry termed the accusations as totally unfounded and said it was a part of an intentional conspiracy.

'The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump,' Garland added.

Iran has reacted by making stern warnings.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in Iran Ali Shamkhani posted on X, 'The President of America, who repeatedly mentions the futile story of aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities, would do better to also mention the plowing of the American AlUdeid base by Iranian missiles. It will certainly help in creating a real understanding of Iran's will and capability to respond to any aggression.'

رییس جمهور #آمریکا که به صورت مکرر، ماجرای تجاوز بی حاصل به مراکز هسته ای #ایران را بیان می کند بهتر است به شخم زدن پایگاه آمریکایی #العدید توسط موشکهای ایرانی هم اشاره کند. قطعا به ایجاد درک واقعی از اراده و توانمندی ایران برای پاسخگویی به هرگونه تجاوز کمک خواهد کرد. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) January 14, 2026

Explosive rhetoric and military ops

This new threat occurred when there is increased military alert in the Middle East, and US military forces on a large base in Qatar were ordered to evacuate the base as a precaution in light of the tensions in the region.

The International Media Office of Qatar has confirmed the action as a reaction to the existing tensions in the region and to protect essential infrastructure and military installations.

US has begun relocating its forces out of the Al Udeid Air Base to other areas to minimize chances of Iranian retaliation.

The domestic instability and protests in Iran

There is still internal unrest in Iran.

Since December 2022, demonstrations due to economic difficulties, political suppression, and corruption have occurred all over the nation.

The protesters have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali-Khamenei and have shown support for Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah of Iran, who is in exile.

Sources state that the attack may take place in the next 24 hours.