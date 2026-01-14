In the Islamic Republic of Iran, the distance between a street protest and the gallows is now measured in days. For 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, a single act of dissent has culminated in a death warrant, highlighting a judicial system where 'justice' is dispensed with lethal velocity.

The young protester is set for execution on Wednesday for joining an anti-government demonstration. His story serves as a harrowing reminder that for many, a cry for freedom is being answered with a noose. It also sparks fears that thousands more are facing the same fate, but it's hard to tell due to the internet blackout, which is reportedly done by the government, not for security but to conceal the truth and silence the nation in the dark.

Who Is Erfan Soltani?

Erfan Soltani was, until very recently, an ordinary young man living in the Fardis district of Karaj, a suburb located just west of Tehran. Friends and relatives describe him as a fitness enthusiast with a keen interest in bodybuilding and fashion, often sharing glimpses of his quiet life on social media.

He worked in the private sector of the clothing industry, maintaining a reputation as a hardworking shopkeeper. According to reports, he was arrested at home in connection with a protest and was denied a lawyer and a fair trial.

His family maintained that 'he was not a political activist, but he was a dissident of the government,' National Post reported. His lawyer sister reportedly tried to intervene but was told that there was nothing to pursue following his sentence.

'Even a close relative who is a lawyer tried to take on the case but was blocked and threatened by security agents,' a source close to the family told IranWire. 'They told him, "There is no file to review. We announced that anyone arrested in the protests would be executed."'

Soltani's family has also received threats that they will be arrested if they speak about the case publicly.

'10-Minute Sham Trial'

Human rights observers have described the timeline of Soltani's case as extremely rapid and a departure from standard legal norms. He was arrested on the evening of Thursday, 8 January, near his home amidst a wave of nationwide anti-government demonstrations. For three days, his whereabouts remained a mystery as his family fruitlessly searched for information.

On Sunday, 11 January, the silence was broken by a phone call from security agents who confirmed his custody and delivered the devastating news of his death sentence. He has been charged with 'Moharebeh', a term translated as 'waging war against God', which carries the death penalty under the Islamic Republic's penal code.

Authorities have bypassed traditional judicial procedures by deciding to hang Soltani just days after his arrest and after a '10-minute sham trial.' Soltani is believed to be the first of thousands of detained protesters scheduled for execution. According to @USABehFarsi, 10,600 Iranians were arrested for joining an anti-government protest.

بیش از ۱۰۶۰۰ ایرانی تنها به‌خاطر درخواست حقوق اولیه خود توسط رژیم جمهوری اسلامی دستگیر شده‌اند. عرفان سلطانی ۲۶ ساله، که حکم اعدام او برای ۱۴ ژانویه صادر شده، در میان آن‌ها است. این بار، رژیم جمهوری اسلامی حتی زحمت دادگاه صوری معمول ۱۰ دقیقه‌ای خود را هم به خود نداد؛ عرفان بدون… pic.twitter.com/eudsfNEi3W — USAbehFarsi (@USABehFarsi) January 13, 2026

Trump: 'Help Is On the Way'

US President Donald Trump supports the protesters by encouraging them to keep going because 'help is on its way.' He also encouraged them to 'Save the name of the killers and abusers' because 'they will pay a big price.'

'Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The POTUS also announced that he would be cancelling his meetings with Iranian officials until the 'senseless killing of protesters stops.'

Elon Musk also made Starlink free in Iran amid the national Internet blackout. However, a resident, Parsa (not his real name), told BBC Persia that while many were able to connect, only a few were 'taking the risk of sending information out.'

Using the service reportedly carries a prison sentence of up to two years. Also, the authorities are scouting areas where a lot of footage has surfaced, so everyone has to be 'more cautious.'