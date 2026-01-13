Footage from Tehran's Kahrizak shows families wailing as they search through rows of body bags for their loved ones. Across Iran, this tragic scene is repeating as the country's deadliest civil unrest in decades claims at least 648 lives, according to Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, as reported by the BBC.

The human rights organisation warned that the true toll could be far higher, but a nationwide communications blackout, now in its fifth day according to ABC News, is making verification nearly impossible. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports more than 10,600 people have been detained, with some facing charges as 'enemies of God', a designation that carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

What began on 28 December as protests over the collapsing Iranian rial, now trading at more than 1.4 million IRR to $1 (£0.74), has erupted into the most serious challenge to Iran's 47-year-old theocracy, ABC News reported.

Three Paths Forward

For British investors with exposure to the Middle East, families with relatives in Iran, or anyone watching energy markets, the coming days could prove decisive. Three scenarios are now emerging, each with profound global consequences.

Scenario One: US Military Intervention

President Donald Trump has confirmed he is considering 'very strong options', including military strikes. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he warned that if Iran retaliates, 'we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before', according to ABC News.

The president announced on Truth Social that any country doing business with Iran will face an immediate 25% tariff when trading with the US, Al Jazeera reported. His administration has been in contact with Iranian opposition leaders, including exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.

According to reports, Trump received a briefing covering military strikes, cyber operations, and psychological measures to support protesters. Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has warned that US military bases and Israeli territory would become 'legitimate targets' if Washington intervenes, according to ABC News. A military escalation could send oil prices soaring and destabilise the global economy.

Scenario Two: Brutal Regime Crackdown

Tehran appears to be gambling that it can crush the uprising before international pressure forces concessions. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the situation 'under total control', blaming the US and Israel for inciting violence, ABC News reported.

Al Jazeera, which has been permitted to report from inside Iran despite the internet shutdown, broadcast Araghchi telling foreign diplomats that Trump's threats motivated 'terrorists' to target protesters and security forces to invite foreign intervention.

The regime has mobilised pro-government demonstrators, with state television broadcasting crowds in Tehran's Enghelab Square chanting 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!', according to ABC News. Iran's government has declared three days of national mourning for 'martyrs' killed in the unrest, including more than 100 security personnel, Al Jazeera reported.

Rights groups fear the blackout is emboldening hardliners. 'People are being charged with security-related crimes, and these charges carry the death sentence,' Skylar Thompson, deputy director of Human Rights Activists in Iran, told ABC News. Reports suggest executions could begin within days.

Scenario Three: Diplomatic Resolution

Despite inflammatory rhetoric, back-channel communications remain open. Trump confirmed that Iran 'called' and 'wants to negotiate', with Oman's foreign minister travelling to Tehran over the weekend to facilitate dialogue, ABC News reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei acknowledged that 'necessary messages are being exchanged' through established channels. Al Jazeera reported that Foreign Minister Araghchi said his government is 'studying' proposals sent by the US and that he remains in communication with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, any agreement would require Iran to address Trump's strict demands over its nuclear programme and ballistic missile arsenal, concessions Tehran insists would compromise its national defence.

Why This Matters to You

Military conflict could trigger immediate oil price spikes, affecting household energy bills across Britain. Prolonged instability threatens supply chains and investment portfolios tied to the region. The rial's collapse to 1.4 million against the dollar signals an economy in freefall, with knock-on effects for global markets.

The coming days will determine whether Iran faces foreign intervention, brutal suppression, or an unlikely diplomatic breakthrough. For the families still searching morgues for their children, none of these outcomes will undo the tragedy already unfolding.