An Irish MP says she was subjected to violent threats of rape and murder after being targeted online by Andrew and Tristan Tate's supporters—despite never mentioning them in her original statement. Sorcha Eastwood, MP for Lagan Valley, has consistently used her platform in Parliament and on social media to speak out about the dangers of toxic masculinity and its link to violence against women. But in January, she says she became the subject of a vicious harassment campaign—one she believes is a 'very, very sinister attempt to shut down important voices in public life'.

Post About Musk Triggers Misogynistic Online Abuse

Eastwood's ordeal began in January, just one day after she disclosed in the House of Commons that she was a survivor of abuse. According to a document seen by Sky News, Tristan Tate privately responded to an October post of hers with the words: 'MP, nice target, can we sue her?'

Bizarrely, Eastwood's post had nothing to do with the Tate brothers. It was in fact a commentary on Elon Musk's social media activity. 'It is only proper order that Musk tweets are looked at through a Counter-Extremism lense,' she wrote, accusing Musk of 'cynically wanting to dismantle the architecture of the UK as a "thought experiment".'

Shortly after, she was flooded with disturbing messages.

'I couldn't believe that they decided to pick this random Northern Irish MP,' she told Sky News. 'The fact that it wasn't even about them. This is something I didn't go looking for.'

Among the graphic threats, Eastwood said she received messages saying she should be 'hung from a lamppost' and 'chopped into liver', along with rape threats and abuse so graphic she initially assumed it came from parody accounts.

When she was informed about Tristan Tate's private message, Eastwood said she was 'very concerned'.

'To me, that is a direct attack, for want of a better word, on me serving my constituents and the wider public in the UK as part of my role as a legislator within this Parliament,' she added.

She questioned what young people may be experiencing behind closed doors: 'If this is what they're going to do to me, what on Earth is going on in our children's bedrooms, in our children's classrooms right up and down the country?'

The Tate brothers deny involvement in the abuse campaign.

Legal Action and a Call for Government Regulation

In response to the online abuse, Eastwood is suing the Tate brothers 'over their continued publication of social media postings on 10 January', according to The Guardian. Her legal representative, KRW Law, has not specified which exact post is at the centre of the case.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the brothers claimed they did nothing wrong, arguing: 'Ms Eastwood has a distorted view regarding social media if she believes one is required to "invite or ask" people to interact.' The representative added that 'Tristan Tate is entitled to his view in relation to her tweet regarding Elon Musk.'

Eastwood continues to campaign for more robust online regulations, particularly around what she refers to as 'throwaway misogyny'. She believes such unchecked rhetoric directly fuels real-world abuse against women and girls and has used her platform to call for urgent government intervention.

The Digital Battlefield and Its Effect on Youth

Eastwood plans to raise these concerns during a Commons debate on 'the impact of digital platforms on UK democracy'. Ahead of the session, she told the Alliance Party: 'The debate is timely, given just this month we have seen a stark reminder of the harm these platforms enable through the programme Adolescence.'

The Netflix drama, which names Andrew Tate as a toxic influence on teenage boys, was recently endorsed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a resource to be shown in schools. Eastwood criticised the move as 'out of touch', claiming the government is failing to take meaningful steps against the spread of misogynistic content.

She warned that figures like Elon Musk and the Tate brothers wield disproportionate influence over young male audiences and accused platforms like X (formerly Twitter) of amplifying dangerous rhetoric.

'We are failing a generation,' Eastwood said in remarks shared by Yahoo News. 'From young women, who face unprecedented levels of online harassment, violence, and abuse, to young men, who are being radicalised in plain sight.'

She added: 'This is not about free speech but rather about radicalisation by powerful actors exploiting young people, fuelling division and threatening our democracy.'

Her rallying cry was clear: 'Stand up to the Musks and Trumps of the world and deprive them of their ability to dictate the terms of our public debate while saving our young people from having their minds poisoned.'

Andrew Tate's Influence Among Young Men

Andrew Tate remains one of the most-followed figures in the online manosphere, boasting over 10 million followers on X. He and his brother Tristan are currently facing charges of rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, human trafficking, and money laundering in Romania. They are also under investigation for human trafficking and rape in the UK, with multiple women alleging violent and coercive behaviour. Both brothers deny all charges.

Despite mounting legal troubles, the brothers maintain a significant online following, particularly among young men, which has alarmed campaigners and politicians alike.

Eastwood's case could become a watershed moment in the battle against digital hate. As social media becomes more deeply embedded in public discourse, the impact of online harassment can no longer be dismissed as 'just the internet'. For a generation growing up immersed in these digital spaces, the consequences are deeply real—and demand a collective response.