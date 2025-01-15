A Northern Ireland MP, Sorcha Eastwood, has taken legal action against controversial social media figures Andrew and Tristan Tate following a series of posts that she claims were misogynistic and contributed to online abuse she endured.

The posts, which followed Eastwood's contribution to a parliamentary debate on violence against women and girls, contained derogatory language, labelling her 'stupid', 'irrelevant', and destined to be 'replaced and forgotten'.

Eastwood alleges that Tates's responses to her social media comments, including her criticism of Elon Musk's leadership of Twitter, were inflammatory and harmful.

Lawsuit Filed Against Tate Brothers

Kevin Winters of KRL Law, a renowned Northern Irish solicitor with a distinguished human rights case record, represents the MP. Mr Winters confirmed that legal correspondence was served on the Tate brothers' legal representatives today.

'We act on behalf of Sorcha Eastwood MP. We are instructed to issue legal proceedings against Andrew and Tristan Tate over their continued publication of social media postings on 10th of January 2025,' Mr Winters stated. 'Given the sensitive nature of the issues involved, we will not be making any further comment at this time.'

Sorcha Eastwood Clashes with Tates After Musk Tweet

MP Sorcha Eastwood's legal action against Andrew and Tristan Tate was followed by a heated exchange on X last Friday, 10th January.

The exchange began when Eastwood tweeted her opinion on Elon Musk's leadership on Twitter. She said, 'It is only proper order that [Elon] Musk's tweets are looked at through a Counter-Extremism lens.'

In response to Eastwood, Tristan Tate wrote on X, 'One of the world's most influential men pointing it out isn't a threat to The United Kingdom. It is simply a threat to you.'

Eastwood then countered Tristan's claim, stating that he is 'the last person on earth with any knowledge, experience, passion or care for the people of the UK & Ireland, especially women & girls.'

Andrew Tate subsequently responded to Eastwood's post directed at his brother, writing in part: 'My message to Sorcha is simple. Nobody likes you. Nobody trusts you. Nobody even knows who you are. You will soon be forgotten. But the Tates? Elon Musk? Trump? We are forever. The future is ours. Your irrelevance lingers alongside my inevitable conquest. Stay afraid.'

This prompted responses from the Tate brothers, who have a combined following of 13.8 million on the platform. Known for their controversial and misogynistic views, the brothers engaged with Eastwood's tweet, intensifying the online exchange.

MP Eastwood Reveals Abuse and Rape Threats

Eastwood, who is a representative of the Alliance party, recently disclosed during her speech that she is a survivor of abuse and had received rape threats.

'I am a survivor of abuse myself. Northern Ireland is one of the most dangerous places in Europe to be a woman, I have to say I'm really upset that there are no other members from Northern Ireland here,' the Lagan Valley MP said in her speech.

Adding more about her experience, she said, 'One thing that really, really disturbs me, terrifies me for my life, is incel culture. I am an elected rep in Northern Ireland, I stood for election the first time in 2017, and that was when I received my first rape threat, my first.'

Andrew Tate Eyes UK PM Role Amid Romanian Legal Battle

Andrew Tate, 38, a former kickboxer, was recently released from house arrest in Romania.

A Romanian court has lifted the house arrest by replacing it with less restrictive measures. Tate and his brother Tristan, along with four other individuals, have been under investigation since August on charges of organised crime, human trafficking, and other serious offences. They have all denied the allegations.

'This ruling marks a decisive step forward, granting (Tate) the freedom to travel throughout Romania while adhering to the required legal conditions,' Tate's spokesperson told Reuters.

The brothers, dual US and UK nationals remain subject to a British arrest warrant and will be extradited to the UK upon the conclusion of Romanian legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Tate recently announced his own British political party, short for (Britain Restoring Underlying Values). He also intends to run for Prime Minister of the UK in the next general election, scheduled for 2029.