India's space programme reached a historic milestone today with the flawless deployment of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite. This successful mission confirms the LVM3 rocket as a dependable workhorse for the most demanding international payloads.

By flawlessly orbiting the heaviest commercial craft ever launched from Indian soil, ISRO has cemented its status as a premier leader in the global launch industry.

On Wednesday, 24 December 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation's LVM3 rocket effectively delivered the BlueBird Block-2 craft into a shallow trajectory. The heavy-lift vehicle soared from Sriharikota's secondary pad at 8.55 a.m., completing its deployment mission a quarter of an hour after ignition.

Breaking New Records in Space

The national agency achieved a pair of significant feats during this flight by successfully releasing the world's biggest private telecoms craft into a near-surface path. Additionally, the 'BlueBird Block-2' hardware represented the weightiest cargo, totalling 6,100 kg, ever ferried by an LVM3 from a domestic site.

'LVM 3 Bahubali rocket M6 launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA,' ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan said.

Additionally, Dr Narayanan noted that this unit is the most substantial object ever hoisted from domestic territory using a home-grown booster.

#WATCH | After the successful launch of LVM3-M6 / #BlueBirdBlock2 Mission and its placement in Orbit, @isro Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan says, "Launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block 2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the… pic.twitter.com/oslGhI77Kk — DD India (@DDIndialive) December 24, 2025

'I am extremely happy to announce the performance of the orbit that we have got is less than two kilometers. This is one of the best performances of any launch vehicle in the global arena. With this mission India has successfully launched 434 satellites for 34 countries,' he added.

Following these technical triumphs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to praise the historic accomplishment.

Powered by India’s youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful.



With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global… pic.twitter.com/f53SiUXyZr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2025

A significant stride in India’s space sector…



The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey.



It strengthens… pic.twitter.com/AH6aJAyOhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2025

'Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful. With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships. This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations,' Modi posted on X.

A Massive Step for Global Communication

In a recent update on its official site, ISRO explained that the BlueBird Block-2 hardware was built by the American firm AST SpaceMobile. This craft represents a new era of technology specifically engineered to transmit high-speed cellular data directly to everyday mobile phones from space.

'BlueBird block-2 mission is part of a global LEO constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation will enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming, and data for everyone, everywhere, at all times. It features a 223m² phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into low Earth orbit,' ISRO said.

Dr Narayanan stated that this operation marked the 104th departure from Sriharikota and the ninth success for the LVM3 rocket. He noted that this third specific private flight serves as further evidence of the vehicle's perfect track record.

'As all of you recall we had the LVM-3 launch just last month on November 2, 2025. This is also the first time we have a back to back mission of LVM 3 within just 52 days. It is a great achievement and a great target achieved as per the vision of our honorable prime minister of India. This was not an easy task considering the enormous efforts required because it requires very close coordination among various teams at different ISRO centers,' Dr Narayanan said.

A New Chapter in Space Exploration

The seamless execution of the BlueBird Block-2 mission confirms India's status as a top-tier provider for heavy-lift satellite deployments. By proving the LVM3 can handle rapid, back-to-back launches with absolute precision, ISRO has shown it is ready to meet the rising global demand for reliable access to orbit. This success not only strengthens international trust in the nation's engineering but also paves the way for even more ambitious ventures in the years ahead.