Astronomers following interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS say its buzz has been eclipsed by a much stranger sight: a colossal, rotating chain of galaxies that may be the largest spinning object ever detected in the universe.

The structure's scale and motion are challenging existing ideas about how galaxies form and how matter flows through the cosmic web. Researchers say the enormous rotating system, which stretches millions of light-years, may prove far more important for understanding how the universe is built than the recent flyby of the interstellar comet.

A 'Gargantuan Thread-Like Assemblage'

The newly mapped system lies about 140 million light years from Earth and consists of a thin chain of galaxies embedded in a larger cosmic filament. At its core is a thread of gas roughly 5.5 million light years long and about 117,000 light years wide, comparable in width to our own Milky Way.

Along this thread, astronomers have identified 14 galaxies arranged in a strikingly ordered line, all shining at approximately the same distance. This alignment first alerted the team that they were seeing more than a random grouping of galaxies scattered through space.

The newly mapped filament sits within a much larger rotating web of gas, galaxies, and dark matter that stretches tens of millions of light years. One research team called it a 'gargantuan thread-like assemblage' of galaxies and dark matter.

A Surprise Discovery

The structure was detected using MeerKAT, an array of 64 interconnected radio telescopes in South Africa designed to map faint gas in the distant universe. As part of a wider survey, researchers noticed that the galaxies appeared to trace a single, razor-thin filament of cold hydrogen gas.

'The initial discovery itself was a surprise. We observed a striking alignment of galaxies shining at the same distance,' co-author Lyla Jung told LiveScience. The work has been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, where the team outlines how the filament was identified and measured.

Follow-up measurements indicate the filament is rotating at about 68 miles per second (around 110 kilometres per second), with many of the surrounding galaxies also rotating in step with the gas thread. This means both the filament and the galaxies embedded within it are turning together as part of a single, coherent structure.

Rewriting the Rules of Galaxy Formation

These cosmic filaments work like highways for the universe, moving massive amounts of gas and dark matter from one place to another. That flow of material feeds galaxy clusters and influences how individual galaxies develop over billions of years. What makes this particular filament special is its rotation.

Astronomers think that spinning motion might actually influence how the galaxies along its path rotate and align themselves, like the filament is choreographing a slow-motion cosmic dance. The team suspects that further observations with newer instruments will reveal additional filaments and even larger rotating systems. The discovery provides new insight into the cosmic web, the immense network of filaments that dictates where most of the universe's matter resides.

A New Cosmic Perspective

While comet 3I/ATLAS offers a rare chance to study a single object from another star system up close, this towering, rotating structure provides a complementary view of how entire galaxies are organised on the grandest scales. In that sense, the excitement around the interstellar comet has helped draw public attention to a moment when scientists are also fundamentally revising their picture of the universe's underlying architecture.