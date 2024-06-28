YouTube influencer and entrepreneur Jake Paul has embarked on a new venture: skincare. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently announced the launch of "W," a skincare company specifically targeted towards men. The initial product line includes three items: a body wash, body spray, and antiperspirant deodorant, all priced under $10.

"We saw this old and outdated category where the competitors have been on the shelves in the same way for the past 20 years," Paul stated in the announcement. "We just believed we had a better vision and better product and could disrupt this entire space."

Expansion Plans

W, which stands for "winning," aims to expand its range by adding a shampoo and conditioner, face wash, and hair gel in the coming months. "It's a super underserved market," Paul said. "I believe now that more men care about how they look and what they put into their body," he added.

The men's grooming category has grown significantly recently, with men increasingly prioritising skincare and other beauty products. According to market research company Euromonitor, the men's grooming market was valued at $28 billion globally between 2018 and 2023, with an annual compound growth rate exceeding 5 per cent.

According to The Business Research Company, these gains are expected to continue, with men's care projected to grow to over $100 billion in the next four years, achieving an annual compound growth rate of nearly 10 per cent.

Celebrity Influence

Recognising the potential of this burgeoning market, other celebrities such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Legend, Idris Elba, and Pharrell Williams have recently launched their skincare lines. Paul aims to replicate the success of his brother Logan Paul's sports drink, Prime, which has become immensely popular among boys and young men since its release two years ago.

Prime achieved over $1.2 billion in sales last year, benefiting from extensive visibility across multiple channels, including social media, retail distribution deals, and high-profile sponsorships in the sports and entertainment industries. The brand has become a sponsor of major soccer teams such as Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Arsenal, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), displacing former sponsors like Gatorade and Coca-Cola. In April, Prime signed a six-figure deal with Base Sports Group to expand its presence in youth sports.

"Me and my brother are like the testosterone Kardashians," Paul remarked, comparing their success to that of the Kardashian sisters in the skincare market. He believes there is a significant opportunity for creator-led products aimed at young men, a market segment he feels was overlooked by other celebrities.

Upcoming Fight and Promotion

Paul initially hoped that his highly anticipated fight against renowned boxer Mike Tyson would help generate momentum for the W brand. However, the fight was postponed after Tyson announced he was suffering from an "ulcer flare-up". Instead, Paul will face mixed martial artist and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's "Platinum" Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on the same date.

"When Paul vs Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. As I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry," Paul claimed in a statement. "He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I'm a risk taker, and while 'Platinum' Perry might try to end me, I'm Titanium Jake Paul, and I fear no man."

Mike Perry's Response

Perry, who boasts a 5-0 record in Bare Knuckle fights and a seven-year stint in MMA, debuted with the UFC in 2016. He achieved a UFC record of 7-8 before joining BKFC in 2021. Perry, now 32, has become the promotion's biggest star, with notable victories over former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. His win over Alvarez earned him the symbolic "King of Violence" championship.

Perry stated ahead of the upcoming fight, "Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike. I'm going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20, and I'm going to teach Jake Paul the most he's ever learned about fighting."