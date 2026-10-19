Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faces a significant health setback after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, preventing him from participating in contact sports while he undergoes treatment. The 28-year-old has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli, potentially life-threatening conditions that require prompt medical attention.

The Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, 19 October 2026. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

What Is Deep Vein Thrombosis? Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, most commonly in the leg. Symptoms can include swelling, pain, tenderness, warmth and skin discolouration, although some people experience no noticeable symptoms.

DVT can develop when blood flow slows, a vein is damaged or blood becomes more prone to clotting. Risk factors include prolonged immobility, surgery, hospitalisation, previous blood clots, certain cancers, pregnancy, oestrogen-containing medication, smoking and inherited clotting disorders.

Potential complications include post-thrombotic syndrome, which can cause persistent pain and swelling, and pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a clot blocks an artery in the lungs.

Treatment commonly involves anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, which prevent clots from growing and reduce the risk of further clotting. The NHS says people with DVT usually take blood-thinning medicines for at least three months. More serious cases may require clot-dissolving medication or procedures to remove a blockage.

What Is Bilateral Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms and Risks

A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs. Bilateral pulmonary emboli means that emboli are present in both lungs. The condition can restrict blood flow and interfere with the body's ability to receive oxygen.

Symptoms include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain that worsens with deep breathing, a rapid heartbeat, dizziness, fainting and coughing up blood. Severe cases can cause dangerously low blood pressure, strain on the heart, cardiovascular collapse or death.

Pulmonary emboli often develop when clots from deep veins in the legs travel through the bloodstream to the lungs. Treatment usually involves anticoagulants, while clot-dissolving medication or procedures may be considered in life-threatening cases. The NHS says people treated for a pulmonary embolism usually take anticoagulant tablets for at least three months.

Jalen Hurts' DVT Diagnosis and Latest Health Update

Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial vein thrombosis in his calf by specialists in London before the Eagles' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on 11 October. He played in that game, but subsequent monitoring and medical evaluations revealed a more serious condition involving DVT and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

In a statement released on 19 October, the Eagles and Lynn said: 'He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations'. They confirmed that his treatment would involve anticoagulation, preventing him from participating in contact activities, including football.

The statement said Hurts' prognosis was very good and that they expected him to make a full recovery without long-term effects. He is expected to remain involved with the team and continue conditioning while receiving treatment. According to the statement, he may resume contact football activities when he is no longer taking blood thinners.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, 17 October, before the updated diagnosis was publicly announced. Backup Tanner McKee started against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 18 October, when Philadelphia lost 25–14.

The team's statement did not specify a return date. The defeat was the Eagles' fourth in a row, their first four-game losing streak since 2020.