Latvian basketball star Janis Timma was tragically found dead in Moscow, reportedly from an apparent suicide, at the age of 32. His death has left both the sporting world and his loved ones reeling.

According to The New York Post, Timma's body was discovered at a residential building on December 17, with reports suggesting a message reading "call Anya" appeared on his phone.

Who is Anna Sedokova?

Anna Sedokova, Timma's ex-wife, is a renowned Russian-Ukrainian singer, actress, and television presenter.

Born on 16 December 1982 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sedokova first rose to prominence in 2002 as part of the Ukrainian pop group Nu Virgos.

Her vibrant solo career soon followed, with multiple albums and awards solidifying her position in Eastern Europe's entertainment industry.

Sedokova has also established herself as an author, with her book The Art of Seduction becoming a bestseller in Russia.

Known for her striking looks and dynamic career, she has won accolades such as Sexiest TV Host and Most Stylish Mum.

How Long Were They Married, and Do They Have Children?

Anna Sedokova married Janis Timma in September 2020. Their relationship, however, was far from smooth, with publicised breakups and reconciliations marking their time together.

Sedokova described their marriage as "complicated", admitting they had split up "20 times" before finalising their divorce earlier in 2024.

The couple did not have children together, but both brought children from previous relationships into their blended family.

Timma's reported struggles and the breakdown of their relationship were often shared on social media, where he spoke openly about his emotional pain.

Sedokova Speaks Out

In an emotional Instagram video, Sedokova, who turned 42 on the day of Timma's death, pleaded for privacy.

She tearfully asked her followers not to share details of Timma's passing, particularly to protect her young child from the devastating news.

"You have no idea what hell I have lived through over the last few years," she said. "I just have to save my child from this information. Please, I beg you not to share anything."

Sedokova has not shared further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Timma's death but expressed her profound grief over the tragedy.

Timma's Career and the Investigation

Janis Timma was a highly regarded professional basketball player who spent most of his career in Europe, playing for teams such as BC Zenit St. Petersburg and BC Khimki.

He briefly entered the NBA spotlight as part of the Orlando Magic's Summer League team in 2021.

His sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, former teammates, and fellow athletes.

Reports from The Moscow Times suggest that Timma's death may have been caused by asphyxiation, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The tragedy has brought renewed attention to Timma's personal struggles in the final months of his life, including his reported move to Moscow following the end of his marriage to Sedokova.

Timma's passing highlights the immense pressures faced by public figures, both in their personal and professional lives.

As tributes pour in from around the globe, Sedokova's plea for privacy serves as a sobering reminder of the human cost behind headlines.