Jason Kelce is taking aim at AI data centres' growing water consumption with a deliberately absurd campaign asking fans to send in their urine as a mock 'coolant' solution.

The former NFL star appears in a new campaign from Liquid Death and Garage Beer, the beverage brand he co-owns with his brother Travis Kelce.

The stunt targets growing concerns over data centres, which can require significant amounts of water to cool servers. Experts say some facilities may use millions of gallons of water a day for cooling. Kelce introduces the issue from a bathroom in a video posted on social media, setting the tone for the campaign's crude humour.

'AI data centres waste millions of gallons of water,' Kelce says. 'That's why Liquid Death and Garage Beer decided to team up: We want your pee to cool these data centres.'

'Let's Pee on Computers Together'

The video quickly turns into a musical parody. Kelce heads outside and sings alongside Liquid Death's mascot, Murder Man, as a group of performers carry containers presented as urine.

'We want your pee, please give us your pee. Let's pee on computers together,' Kelce sings.

The song continues with the group asking for 'endless gallons of pee' to support what they describe as an 'important endeavour.'

The campaign leans heavily into absurdity, but the brands say the message behind it is serious: water resources matter, particularly as demand grows from industries that rely on large-scale computing infrastructure.

Brands Sell 'Coolant Collector' Jar

The stunt also includes merchandise. Liquid Death and Garage Beer are selling a 'Data Center Coolant Collector' for $18. The product is a 16-ounce Mason jar with a lid, marketed as a collectible sealable mug.

The product description jokes that the jar can also be used for drinking a favourite beverage. In the video, a voiceover tells viewers to enjoy another Garage Beer or Liquid Death Sparkling Energy drink before 'sending your pee to the AI data centre of your choice.'

However, the campaign includes a disclaimer. A note in the product description states, 'The suits want us to tell you to please don't actually send your pee.'

Garage Beer CEO Defends the Gag

Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer said the collaboration reflects the brand's approach and values. 'For us, it's always been about forming relationships and building alongside people and brands that believe what we believe in,' Sauer said in a news release.

He added that, in this case, the shared belief was 'enjoying a Garage Beer or Liquid Death energy and peeing on data centres to help save the world's water supply.' The line captures the campaign's unusual balance: a genuine environmental concern wrapped in deliberately ridiculous comedy.

The campaign arrives as scrutiny increases over the resources required to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Data centres power services ranging from cloud computing to AI tools, but they also require significant amounts of electricity and water.

While the campaign is clearly satirical, it reflects wider concerns about how technology companies manage environmental costs as demand for AI infrastructure continues to rise.