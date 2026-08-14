One chilling sentence has sent social media into overdrive: 'Water shortages could be the biggest mass mortality event the world has ever seen.'

The speaker then warns of 'billions of people dying' before appearing to point viewers towards the United States Water Reserve as the answer.

The viral material does not establish that Gates made a genuine prediction that billions of people will die in 2027, nor does it show that the United States Water Reserve is an official US government programme.

Gates' Claim About 2027

The short audio clip begins with an alarming warning about water shortages becoming the largest mass mortality event in history. It then escalates dramatically with the statement that 'billions' could die, before declaring that the only way to keep people safe is through investment in the United States Water Reserve.

Posts circulating alongside the clip have claimed that Gates said more than one billion people could die in 2027 because they would not have enough water to drink. Others have gone even further, connecting the warning to alleged depopulation plans.

Viral posts have distorted broader discussions about water scarcity, climate pressures and resource demand into a specific apocalyptic prediction. There is no evidence in the supplied material establishing that Gates personally predicted a billion or more deaths by 2027.

Water Scarcity Is a Real Global Concern

Freshwater shortages are already a serious concern in many parts of the world. Population growth, agriculture, industrial activity, drought and changing weather patterns are increasing pressure on water supplies. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has also introduced another unusual source of demand.

Large data centres require substantial cooling systems, and some cooling methods use significant amounts of water. That has pushed water into discussions about the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of computing.

The United States Water Reserve project has built much of its marketing around precisely that connection. Its website describes USWR as a Solana-based digital asset centred on water resources and AI infrastructure. It argues that expanding AI data centres could make access to water increasingly important.

US Government Water Reserve

Despite its official-sounding name, United States Water Reserve is a cryptocurrency project, not a federal water authority. Its own website currently states that its proposed framework did not pass legislation and was cancelled.

Independent crypto analysis has similarly found no evidence that USWR represents ownership of actual reservoirs, water rights, utilities or physical water infrastructure. Holders do not receive a legal claim to those assets.

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Bill Gates has long been associated with discussions surrounding water, agriculture, climate technology and resource efficiency. His investments and philanthropic interests have also made him a frequent target of online conspiracy theories.

The USWR website itself references Gates among wealthy investors associated with water-related assets and technology. Yet the same site makes clear that the token is not affiliated with Gates or his organisations.

The real warning is considerably less sensational but arguably more important. Water scarcity is a serious infrastructure and environmental challenge, and the growth of AI could add to pressure on supplies.