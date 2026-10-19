Jason Sudeikis has offered fans hope that Ted Lasso could return for a fifth and sixth season, but the actor has cautioned that no decisions have been made. Although he would like to continue the Apple TV comedy, the show's future remains uncertain, with no writers' room currently in development.

On the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast, Sudeikis discussed the possibility of continuing the series after its fourth season. Although Sudeikis expressed interest in making more episodes, he stressed that continuing the series would require a collective effort. 'It takes a village,' he said, while acknowledging that no concrete plans are currently in place.

Does Jason Sudeikis Want 'Ted Lasso' Seasons 5 and 6?

Sudeikis confirmed that he would be interested in continuing the series beyond its fourth season, which followed Ted's return to Richmond to coach a women's football team.

Asked directly about the prospect of making Seasons 5 and 6, the actor indicated that he 'would like to' continue, although he admitted that the decision was not settled. He also confirmed that work on a potential continuation had not formally begun. 'We haven't started a writers' room or anything like that,' he explained.

A writers' room is typically where a television series' creative team develops storylines, scripts and character arcs before production begins. Without one in place, there is no confirmed creative plan for a fifth season, let alone a sixth. Nevertheless, Sudeikis did not rule out returning to the world of AFC Richmond.

Would Apple TV Renew 'Ted Lasso' for More Seasons?

Sudeikis suggested that Apple would likely be open to continuing the series if the right circumstances came together. Asked whether he thought Apple would support additional seasons, he responded: 'I would assume so.'

However, his answer was not an official confirmation from the streaming platform. As of October 2026, Apple TV has not announced renewals for Seasons 5 or 6.

The comedy initially appeared to conclude after its third season in 2023, before returning for a surprise fourth instalment in August 2026. The unexpected continuation demonstrated that the show's creative direction could evolve beyond its original plans.

Sudeikis also joked about the creative demands of making additional seasons. When the podcast host suggested extending the experience of Season 4 across two more instalments, the actor replied: 'Um, we're going to need a bigger cup.'

What Could Happen in 'Ted Lasso' Season 5?

The fourth season's finale left several possibilities for the show's future, giving fans reasons to hope for another instalment. The latest season followed Ted as he returned to England to coach AFC Richmond's women's team, the Lady Greyhounds.

The finale left further storylines open, with Ted handing over coaching duties to Alice Chilton and Roy Kent joining Chelsea as manager. These developments leave questions about AFC Richmond's future that could be explored in another season.

Co-creator and star Brendan Hunt has also expressed optimism about a potential fifth season, although he previously acknowledged that no official renewal had been confirmed. These unresolved developments could provide material for future episodes, but the creative team has not announced plans to pursue them in another season.

Will 'Ted Lasso' Return for Season 5?

For now, Ted Lasso Seasons 5 and 6 remain possibilities rather than confirmed projects. Sudeikis' comments offer hope to fans, but the show's return will depend on the creative team's plans and an official announcement from Apple TV.